Administration announces plans for mining reforms

President Joe Biden announced on Feb. 22 an array of investments his administration is making to boost the “Made in America” supply chain for critical minerals. The administration also announced it is launching an effort to update “outdated mining laws and regulations.”

The investments Biden announced include $35 million awarded to MP Materials, based in Las Vegas. The company is planning to separate and process heavy rare earth elements at its facility in Mountain Pass, California, to help establish a full end-to-end domestic permanent magnet supply chain.

“I made sure the bipartisan infrastructure law would strengthen America’s domestic critical mineral supply chain and support mining and manufacturing jobs in Nevada,” said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. “I’m glad to see Nevada’s companies included in today’s announcement, and I’ll continue to advocate for Nevada’s mining and manufacturing sectors to ensure they receive the support they need.”

Also during the Feb. 22 announcements, Jennifer Granholm, secretary of the Department of Energy, talked about the administration’s plan to invest $3 billion to strengthen the U.S. supply chain for advanced batteries for vehicles and energy storage.

The Feb. 22 discussion also addressed the Mining Law of 1872, which turns 150 this year.

“Today, the Department of Interior announced it has established an Interagency Working Group that will lead an administration effort on legislative and regulatory reform of mine permitting and oversight,” a White House fact sheet said. “The IWG released a list of Biden-Harris Administration fundamental principles for mining reform to promote responsible mining under strong social, environmental, and labor standards that avoids the historic injustice that too many mining operations have left behind. The IWG will deliver recommendations to Congress by November. They will also host extensive public input and comment sessions to ensure an inclusive process, and will work with the relevant agencies to initiate updates to mining regulations by the end of the calendar year.”

“If we’re going to meet the needs of the clean energy economy while respecting our obligations to Tribal Nations, Western communities, taxpayers, the environment, and future generations, we need an all-of-government approach and the input of all Americans to make sure mining in this country is sustainable, responsible, and efficient,” Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said in a press release. “The 150th anniversary of the Mining Law of 1872 is a great opportunity to take a hard look at how we regulate and permit mining in this country. We look forward to working with our federal partners to update mining policies to reflect our current realities.”

The press release on the new Interagency Working Group said the General Mining Law of 1872 is “a law born out of the California Gold Rush that allows mining companies to stake claims on the vast majority of public lands regardless of potential conflicts with other uses. The law does not require royalties to be paid to the taxpayer for the extraction and sale of valuable minerals, and does not include any environmental, reclamation or financial assurance provisions.

“The working group will bring together experts in mine permitting and environmental law to review existing mining laws, regulations and permitting processes,” the press release said.

The “fundamental principles for domestic mining reform” which the working group is intended to address include: Establish strong, responsible mining standards; secure a sustainable domestic supply of critical minerals; prioritize recycling, reuse and efficient use of critical minerals; provide permitting certainty; establish a fully-funded hardrock mine reclamation program; and adopt fair royalties so taxpayers benefit.

“Hardrock mining is the only extractive industry on U.S. public lands that does not pay a royalty; states and virtually all other countries charge royalties on hardrock mines,” an administration document on the proposed mining reform says. “Proceeds from these royalties should be invested to prevent and mitigate adverse environmental and social impacts, to improve environmental and economic outcomes for underserved communities, improve permitting and compliance, advance efficient and clean mining and remediation technologies, and support Tribal Nations and Tribal communities impacted by development on public lands.”

In response to the announcements from the administration, National Mining Association spokesperson Ashley Burke said, “We would hope that the administration’s examination of minerals supply chain issues would focus on how to restore U.S. mining’s competitiveness on the global stage, decrease our import reliance, and ensure that existing federal and state regulations are not duplicated. Instead, however, Interior’s language suggests it is using the supply chain review as a thinly veiled attempt to advance misguided Mining Law reforms that have failed in Congress time and time again.

“The U.S. mining industry has long said that it is open to a reasonable royalty, but it is important to understand what the Mining Law is — and what it isn’t,” Burke said. “The only things that will be ‘secured’ by duplicating the robust environmental and financial assurance regulations that already exist on both the federal and state levels are our import dependence and supply chain issues.”

“I’ve consistently stood up for Nevada’s mining industry and the over 30,000 jobs it supports and repeatedly blocked misguided proposals that would hurt our hardrock mining industry,” Sen. Cortez Masto said. “I will continue to oppose any efforts that will harm Nevada workers, whether they come from the White House or Congress.”

Lauren Pagel, policy director for Earthworks, an environmental group based in Washington D.C., said, “The cornerstone of President Biden’s minerals policy must be reform of our nation’s outdated mining regulations and investment in just and equitable solutions to create a circular minerals economy.

“President Biden must keep his environmental justice promises and trust and honor Indigenous knowledge,” Pagel said. “Our mining laws and rules must be updated to require the free, prior, and informed consent of impacted and marginalized communities to avoid furthering the historic and ongoing injustices from unfettered extraction.”

