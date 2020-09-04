AEMA forging ahead during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the way the American Exploration and Mining Association does business, Executive Director Mark Compton says the mining advocacy group is still very much at work for its constituents.

“Even though it has changed how we do business, it hasn’t changed what we do, so we are still actively engaged with elected officials, members of Congress and the administration at the federal level, advocating on behalf of the industry,” Compton says.

It remains to be seen if AEMA will be able to host its traditional annual meeting this year, which is currently scheduled for Nov. 29 through Dec. 4 at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Nevada.

“Obviously the health of our members and all the event attendees is paramount, that is what is going to drive our ultimate decision,” he said. “We just think that right now it is still too early to make the call on that.”

Known as AEMA’s signature event and one of the largest annual gatherings of the mining industry in the United States, the annual meeting serves as a trade show, educational resource and social networking opportunity all in one. The 2020 event would be the association's 126th.