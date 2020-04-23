AGA plans exploration project in Nevada
1 comment
top story

AGA plans exploration project in Nevada

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
AGA silcon project
Jeff Mullins

TONOPAH – The Bureau of Land Management’s Tonopah Field Office has prepared an Environmental Assessment for a proposed exploration project seven miles northeast of Beatty in Nye County. The comment period is open until June 5, 2020.

AngloGold Ashanti North America proposes to conduct phased mineral exploration-related activities within a 3,630-acre project area that would create up to 155 acres of total ground disturbance.

Up to 20 personnel could be on site at any one time during the project.

To minimize impacts to golden eagle nests, no disturbance would be conducted between January 1 and March 21 within one mile.

The Environmental Assessment can be viewed on the BLM NEPA Register website at https://go.usa.gov/xv9FY. Comments can be submitted online at the NEPA Register site; mailed to Tonopah Field Office, P.O. Box 911 (1553 S. Main St.), Tonopah NV 89049; or emailed to: BLM_NV_BMDO_TFO_NonRenewable@blm.gov.

For more information, contact Jess Harvey, Public Affairs Specialist, Battle Mountain District Office, at 775-635-4054 or jharvey@blm.gov

1 comment
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mining in a pandemic
Mining

Mining in a pandemic

ELKO – Nevada Gold Mines has taken many steps to protect workers from the coronavirus that has already infected five employees in northeastern…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News