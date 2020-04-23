AGA plans exploration project in Nevada

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TONOPAH – The Bureau of Land Management’s Tonopah Field Office has prepared an Environmental Assessment for a proposed exploration project seven miles northeast of Beatty in Nye County. The comment period is open until June 5, 2020.

AngloGold Ashanti North America proposes to conduct phased mineral exploration-related activities within a 3,630-acre project area that would create up to 155 acres of total ground disturbance.

Up to 20 personnel could be on site at any one time during the project.

To minimize impacts to golden eagle nests, no disturbance would be conducted between January 1 and March 21 within one mile.

The Environmental Assessment can be viewed on the BLM NEPA Register website at https://go.usa.gov/xv9FY. Comments can be submitted online at the NEPA Register site; mailed to Tonopah Field Office, P.O. Box 911 (1553 S. Main St.), Tonopah NV 89049; or emailed to: BLM_NV_BMDO_TFO_NonRenewable@blm.gov.

For more information, contact Jess Harvey, Public Affairs Specialist, Battle Mountain District Office, at 775-635-4054 or jharvey@blm.gov

