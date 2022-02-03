Agency proposes habitat protection for rare flower at proposed lithium mine site

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service this week proposed a rule to designate 910 acres of critical habitat for Tiehm’s buckwheat, a rare plant that biologists say primarily grows on a 10-acre patch of land near the site of a proposed lithium and boron mine southwest of Tonopah.

Conservationists applauded the move, with some expressing hope that the designation will be a roadblock that will stop the mine.

Ioneer, the company that is working on developing the Rhyolite Ridge lithium mine, released a statement saying “This anticipated development has no material impact on our planned mining activities.”

“Designating critical habitat for Tiehm’s buckwheat is key to the plant’s persistence and recovery because it occupies such a small range and requires such specific habitat conditions to survive,” said Marc Jackson, FWS Reno field supervisor. “This designation will help us work more effectively with our partners to support current and future land uses that promote conservation and recovery of Tiehm’s buckwheat.”

“I’m thrilled that the Fish and Wildlife Service has recognized the existential threats to Tiehm’s buckwheat and provided badly needed habitat protections,” said Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “There’s just no way to save species from extinction without protecting the places they live.”

“This proposed critical habitat rule sends a clear message: protecting the native range of Tiehm’s buckwheat is the only way to prevent its extinction,” said Naomi Fraga, conservation director at the California Botanic Garden. “ioneer’s plan ignores the essential role that Tiehm’s buckwheat plays in its ecosystem. This proposed rule is an indication the Service is rejecting ioneer’s plans as inadequate to save this species.”

The FWS proposal includes a 1,640-foot protective buffer, and the Center for Biological Diversity stated it will request a one-mile buffer.

The statement from ioneer said mining activity is allowable within areas designated as critical habitat with the prior approval of the FWS and U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

“We fully support the proposed ESA listing by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the work it and the BLM are undertaking to safeguard Tiehm’s buckwheat,” ioneer Managing Director Bernard Rowe said. “ioneer reiterates its commitment to preservation of this species. From the beginning, the Rhyolite Ridge operation has been designed and planned to incorporate the conservation and protection of Tiehm’s buckwheat. We have always firmly understood the need to protect this species, irrespective of its listing status.

“Based upon the best available science, we are highly confident that with a combination of avoidance, protection and seedling propagation, as has been successfully demonstrated with other mat buckwheat species in the region, we can achieve the successful coexistence of Tiehm’s buckwheat and our environmentally significant project, which will supply critically needed lithium products in the U.S.”

On Oct. 1, 2021, FWS announced a proposal to list Tiehm’s buckwheat as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. The public comment period closed Dec. 6, and FWS is currently reviewing the comments received.

The public comment period on the critical habitat designation for Tiehm’s buckwheat runs from Feb. 3 to April 4, 2022. The proposal and information on how to submit comments can be found on www.regulations.gov by searching under docket number FWS–R8–ES–2020-0017.

