Agreement set for exploration of Cortez trend project

Contact Gold Corp. announced that it has entered into a four-year, $10 million earn-in agreement on its Green Springs oxide gold project with a wholly owned subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc.

The Green Springs project is on the southern end of the Cortez trend.

The agreement gives Centerra the option to acquire a 70% interest in Green Springs for cumulative exploration expenditures of $10 million and aggregate cash payments of $1 million to Contact Gold. According to the agreement, the first-year work commitment of $1.5 million from Centerra is guaranteed. Centerra has made a cash payment of $150,000 to Contact Gold to secure the option.

The agreement timeline calls for Centerra to make increasingly large exploration expenditures at Green Springs each year for the next four years, along with annual cash payments to Contact Gold.

“We are very happy to be partnering with Centerra on the Green Springs project,” said Matt Lennox-King, president and CEO of Contact Gold. “Centerra is a renowned international gold producer, and their partnership at Green Springs will allow us to significantly accelerate exploration at the project far beyond what Contact Gold can accomplish in the current market.

“Securing multi-year funding for Green Springs allows Contact Gold to give the Green Springs project the amount of exploration work it needs, and dedicate additional capital to our resource stage Pony Creek gold project, located on Nevada’s prolific Carlin trend.”

Contact Gold is currently focused on its Green Springs and Pony Creek projects.

Pony Creek is in Elko County, immediately south of Orla Mining’s South Railroad project. Contact Gold acquired Pony Creek in 2016 following Gold Standard Ventures’ encouraging early exploration results at the South Railroad property. Contact Gold has drilled 118 holes totaling 84,888 feet on the property and has discovered and defined five zones of gold mineralization at shallow depths.

Green Springs is in White Pine County, about 12 miles southeast of Calibre Mining’s Pan Mine and 28 miles south of Kinross Gold’s Bald Mountain Mine.

Contact Gold signed a purchase option agreement for the Green Springs project with Ely Gold Royalties in 2019. After entering into the earn-in agreement with Centerra, Contact Gold will complete the remaining steps to complete the purchase option on Green Springs.

Since 2019, Contact Gold has drilled 132 holes at Green Springs for a total of 55,016 feet. The company said the drilling has delivered new oxide gold discoveries at the X-Ray and Tango Zones, and has extended the historic mine trend to the south, where it remains open for further expansion.

The mine trend at Green Springs is an almost two-mile long trend of outcropping or shallow oxidized gold mineralization hosted within the Chainman Shale where there are three past-producing small open pits. US Minerals Exploration produced 74,000 ounces of gold from the mine in the 1980s.

Contact Gold said the site’s underlying Pilot Shale also hosts gold mineralization and has seen limited drilling.

The company said there has been insufficient exploration up to this point to define a mineral resource estimate at Green Springs.

The next phase of exploration at Green Springs, including follow-up drilling, is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023. Contact Gold has identified multiple drill targets. The permitting to begin the 2023 program is already in place.

Contact Gold will be the project manager for exploration at Green Springs for the first year of the earn-in agreement and will collect a management fee based on eligible expenditures through the earn-in. After the first year of the agreement, Centerra will have the right to be project manager.

While Contact Gold is the project manager, the exploration will be led by the company’s vice president of exploration, Vance Spalding.

Earlier in his career, from 1998 to 2008, Spalding was a senior geologist with Centerra, and during that time he led the team that discovered the 2-million-ounce Ren deposit on the northern Carlin trend which was later sold to Barrick.