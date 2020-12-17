Alamos Gold acquires Trillium Mining

TORONTO-- Alamos Gold Inc. has acquired Trillium Mining Corp. for cash consideration of $19.6 million. Trillium holds a large land package comprised of 5,418 hectares directly adjacent to, and along strike from the Island Gold Deposit within the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt.

The acquisition has expanded the company’s land package around Canada’s Island Gold mine by 57%. This newly acquired land includes significant exploration potential in proximity to existing high-grade Mineral Resources and regionally.

“The acquisition of Trillium is consistent with our strategy of consolidating prospective land in proximity to our Island Gold mine where we have had tremendous exploration success over the last several years,” President and CEO John A. McCluskey said.

Based on the current geological interpretation of the E1E structure which hosts the Island Gold Deposit, there is strong potential for the structure to extend onto the Trillium mineral tenure. This is further supported by recent drilling, including the best surface exploration hole to date, MH25-04 grading 28.97 grams per ton of gold (“g/t Au”) (26.89 g/t cut) over 21.76 meters true width, and MH25-03 grading 15.38 g/t Au (14.19 g/t cut) over 15.02 m (both previously reported).