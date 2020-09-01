Alamos Gold appoints new vice president of exploration

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TORONTO (AP)-- Alamos Gold Inc. has selected Scott R.G. Parsons to serve as its next vice president of exploration, following the retirement of Chris Rockingham later this month.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Chris for his contributions to Alamos, including leading and developing our strong exploration team over the past two years,” President and CEO John A. McCluskey said in a statement Tuesday.

“We wish Chris all the best in his retirement,” he added.

Parsons joined Alamos in January 2018, most recently serving as director of exploration, Canada where he has helped oversee the exploration programs at Island Gold, Young-Davidson, and Lynn Lake. Prior to joining Alamos, Parsons was manager of regional exploration and geoscience with TMAC Resources, where he was responsible for resource expansion and regional exploration on the Hope Bay Project in Nunavut.

Previously, he served as vice president, corporate development for Northern Superior Resources Inc., and as an exploration geologist and later project geologist, resource development & long-range planning with BHP Billiton.