Alamos Gold declares quarterly dividend

TORONTO-- Alamos Gold Inc. announced Tuesday that the company’s board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.02 per common share.

As announced in October 2020, the Alamos has increased its quarterly dividend by 33% to an annual rate of US$0.08 per common share. The increase reflects the Company’s strong free cash flow outlook following the completion of the lower mine expansion at Young-Davidson in July 2020. The company has paid dividends for 11 consecutive years during which time $187 million has been returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

The dividend is payable on December 21, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 7, 2020. This dividend qualifies as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.

The company has implemented a dividend reinvestment and share purchase plan. This gives shareholders the option of increasing their investment in Alamos, at a discount to the prevailing market price and without incurring any transaction costs, by electing to receive common shares in place of cash dividends. For shareholders that elect to participate in the DRIP, common shares will be issued from treasury at a 3% discount to the prevailing market price.