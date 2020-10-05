Alamos Gold provides notice of third quarter 2020 results

TORONTO-- Alamos Gold Inc. will announce its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, a company statement said Monday. Alamos will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 am ET to discuss the results.

Participants may join the conference call by calling (416) 340-2216 or (800) 273-9672 for calls within Canada and the United States, or via webcast at www.alamosgold.com.

A playback will be available until November 29, 2020 by calling (905) 694-9451 or (800) 408-3053 within Canada and the United States. The pass code is 6141441#. The webcast will be archived at www.alamosgold.com.

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and the company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

