Alaska legislators ask governor not to help mine
EPA allows mine company to pursue permits near Alaska bay

Workers with the Pebble Mine project test drill July 13, 2007, in the Bristol Bay region of Alaska near the village of Iliamma. 

 AP Photo/Al Grillo, File

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two Alaska legislative leaders have called on the state's governor to stop assisting the development of a proposed copper and gold mine.

House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, an independent, and Republican Rep. Louise Stutes wrote to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy Tuesday about the Pebble Mine project.

The legislators said the administration should not provide state land for a mitigation plan that developers hope will lead to a federal permit for the proposed open-pit mine about 200 miles southwest of Anchorage.

The mine would straddle salmon-producing headwaters of the Bristol Bay fishery.

The letter cites news accounts of Dunleavy's past assistance to Pebble Limited Partnership and recordings of then-Pebble CEO Tom Collier by the Environmental Investigation Agency, a Washington, D.C.-based group.

Collier believed he and Ronald Thiessen, CEO of Pebble subsidiary Northern Dynasty, were speaking with potential investors in August and September.

Collier was recorded saying he would propose the preservation of hundreds of acres of state land to compensate for the miles of streams and wetlands the mine could harm.

