AMC official joins Hycroft board

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp., which operates the Hycroft Mine 55 miles west of Winnemucca, has announced changes to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Stephen Lang, who has been a member of the Hycroft board of directors since 2021, has been appointed as chair of the board, assuming the role from Diane Garrett. Garrett has been acting chair and will remain president and CEO of the company and a member of the board.

Sean Goodman, executive vice president and chief financial officer of AMC Entertainment, has been appointed as a new member of the Hycroft Board of Directors. Goodman will also join the company’s Audit and Nominating and Governance Committees.

Hycroft announced on March 15 that AMC Entertainment and precious metals investor Eric Sprott had become two of Hycroft’s largest stockholders. AMC and Sprott each invested $27.9 million in cash in Hycroft. With that investment, AMC was granted the right to appoint a representative to the Hycroft board.

Some stories on the AMC investment in Hycroft commented that it was a surprise to have a movie theater company investing in a gold mine.

“To state the obvious, one would not normally think that a movie theatre company’s core competency includes gold or silver mining,” AMC CEO Adam Aron told Barron’s.

However, after going through some rough times, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, and reportedly approaching bankruptcy in early 2021, AMC put new shares of stock up for sale in mid-2021, which became a popular “meme stock” bringing in about $1.8 billion, giving the company money to invest.

"While the Hycroft investment is pretty far from home, it does rely on a core competency of our company to understand balance sheets, and raising cash, and solving liquidity problems," Aron told Reuters.

Last November, mining stopped at the Hycroft Mine while the company continued studying the potential for future mining and the construction of a mill. The company laid off 109 people out of 209 workers at that time. Hycroft has continued to process ore from heap leaching.

Following the $55.8 million investment into Hycroft made by AMC and Sprott, Hycroft announced on March 25 that its “at-the-market” equity offering program had generated aggregate gross proceeds before commissions and offering expenses of approximately $138.6 million.

“We are extremely pleased with this successful financing which places the company on solid footing to advance the Hycroft Mine as well as opening up additional opportunities for the company,” Hycroft President and CEO Diane Garrett said. “Raising gross cash proceeds of $194.4 million changes the dynamics of the company, expanding our ability to properly and diligently develop the Hycroft Mine, including a robust exploration program, and to further unlock the value of this world-class asset.”

After years of having a stock price of around $10.00 per share, Hycroft’s stock price was down to 29 cents in early March, but has been on the rise since then. AMC bought Hycroft shares at $1.07, and the shares were at $2.21 on April 11.

Regarding the changes to the Hycroft board announced on April 11, Garrett said, “On behalf of the board, we are extremely pleased that Steve has assumed the role of chair to lead the board through this next chapter in our development.

“Additionally, our new partnership with AMC continues to grow with the addition of another strong board member as their representative, Mr. Sean Goodman. … His skillset in strategic finance across multiple industries will complement the talents of our existing board and bring new ideas and diverse views for development of this world-class North American asset.”

Stephen Lang has over 40 years of experience in the mining industry, including engineering, development and production at gold, copper, coal and platinum group metals operations. Lang is chair of Hudbay Minerals and was chief executive officer of Centerra Gold Inc. from 2008 to 2012 and served as Centerra’s board chair from 2012 to 2019. He has also held senior operating positions at Stillwater Mining Company, Barrick Gold Corporation, Rio Algom Limited and Kinross Mining Corporation.

Sean Goodman has more than 30 years of experience in strategic planning, capital markets and finance. Prior to joining AMC, Goodman’s roles included chief financial officer of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., and CFO of Unifi, Inc. He began his career as an investment banker with Morgan Stanley, Inc. and in various consulting and public accounting positions with Deloitte LLP.

