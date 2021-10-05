American Eagle to begin drilling

TORONTO – American Eagle Corp. announced the company has contracted with Major Drilling for initial drilling at the Golden Gate Project on Nevada’s Cortez Trend, with drilling expected to begin in November.

“American Eagle Gold has taken great care in completing the appropriate groundwork to maximize the potential outcome of this upcoming drill program,” said Anthony Moreau, chief executive officer of the company.

He said the company understands the challenges of discovery but the site is adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines orebodies, which “provides us valuable information and insight on the gold system we believe travels through the Golden Gate property.”

NGM is a joint venture of Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp., with Barrick as the operator.

Moreau said in the Oct. 4 announcement that having Mark Bradley, who discovered NGM’s Goldrush deposit, as vice president of exploration “gives us great confidence in our exploration team. The Cortez Trend has been an incredibly fertile ground for gold, and we believe we are well-positioned for discovery.”

Golden Gate is south of Goldrush, an underground exploration project that is currently under study by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management as a potential gold mine.