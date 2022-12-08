American Lithium plans to 'spin out' uranium assets

VANCOUVER, B.C. — American Lithium Corp., which is developing the Tonopah Lithium Claims project near Tonopah, has announced that after a review by the company, along with its advisers, it has made the decision to pursue a “spin-out” of its Macusani Uranium Project in Peru into an independent public company.

The company views a spin-out of the Macusani Project into a stand-alone vehicle as the preferred route to generate value for American Lithium and its shareholders from the continued development of this large-scale uranium project.

The restructuring of the Macusani Project’s ownership is well advanced, and the company anticipates being in a position to finalize the terms of the transaction in early 2023.

American Lithium believes that its current share price does not fully recognize the value of the Macusani Project and that by structuring an appropriate “spin-out” into an independent, uranium focused vehicle, the company and its shareholders will benefit from unlocking the value of this project.

Uranium has been attracting increasing global interest because of its use in nuclear power generation.

“Nuclear energy is experiencing a robust renaissance because it clearly stands out as the planet’s cleanest, most cost-effective and reliable form of 24/7 dispatchable energy,” stated American Lithium.

“We are pleased to be able to begin the process of spinning out this large-scale and advanced-stage uranium project in such a way as to benefit the company and all of our shareholders,” said American Lithium CEO Simon Clarke.

“The Macusani Project comprises one of world’s largest undeveloped uranium projects whose ease of extraction and ‘near surface’ characteristics position it with the potential to be one of the lowest cost sources of uranium globally.

“With mounting concerns around energy security and climate change, Macusani is strategically located in the Americas, and we believe it can play a large role in the transition to zero emission base-load electricity generation that the world requires. However, we believe it needs to be in a stand-alone public company to be able to fully realize its potential and to provide appropriate value to our shareholders.”

American Lithium also stated that the “spin-out” of Macusani will allow the company to concentrate its efforts on advancing its two premier lithium projects, TLC in Nevada and Falchani in Peru. Clarke has said that TLC is one of the largest lithium projects in North America.