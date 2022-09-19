American Pacific Mining appoints exploration VP

American Pacific Mining Corp has announced that Josh Carron has joined the company as vice president exploration. Carron, who will be based in Nevada, is a geologist with a range of experience over 20 years in the global gold exploration industry.

“American Pacific will benefit greatly from Mr. Carron’s experience which is highly relevant to our company's exploration and development objectives,” CEO Warwick Smith said. “He has managed exploration programs leading to numerous significant gold discoveries, and much of his work has been focused in Nevada, where American Pacific is advancing several projects.

“One of his initial key mandates will be to review and assess the new projects in Idaho, Arizona and Nevada we have acquired from the pending Constantine Metal Resources transaction.”

Carron’s experience ranges from discovery exploration, advanced stage exploration to mine site exploration in a variety of environments, including sediment-hosted gold with Carlin-style mineralization, epithermal gold and silver, porphyry gold-copper, greenstone and skarn systems.

His previous company experience with Argonaut Gold, McEwen Mining and Western Pacific Mining, where he worked with American Pacific’s president, Eric Saderholm, has provided Carron with skills in geologic mapping, 3D-modeling, project development, GIS data systems, and multiple drilling, logging and QA/QC procedures.

The company said Carron’s leadership and organizational skills acquired while serving as an officer in the US Army, along with technical expertise and creative problem-solving skills developed over more than 15 years of geologic field experience will help to create a valuable team member and a professional team leader.

One of American Pacific’s projects is the Tuscarora Gold-Silver Project in Elko County, about 12 miles southwest of Jerritt Canyon and 22 miles northeast of the Carlin trend. Exploratory drilling started at the site in early 2022 and continued through the year. American Pacific said in July that two of the veins showed very strong quartz responses.

“This is exciting from an exploration standpoint since these are the strongest indicators of untested veins within the entire land package,” American Pacific President Eric Saderholm said.

This summer American Pacific filed a technical report on its Gooseberry Project in Storey County, Nevada.

“We are excited about the emerging targets at Gooseberry,” Saderholm said.

The Phase II drilling program at Gooseberry is set to begin this fall or winter.

American Pacific’s high-grade, past-producing Madison Copper-Gold project is about 24 miles southeast of the Butte Mining District in Montana. Madison is under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, a division of the Rio Tinto Group.

American Pacific’s recently announced acquisition of Constantine Metal Resources adds the zinc-copper-gold-silver volcanic massive sulphide Palmer Project in Southeast Alaska to the company’s portfolio.