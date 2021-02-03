American Pacific purchases Tuscarora Gold Project

VANCOUVER, B.C. — American Pacific Mining Corp. announced this week that it now owns 100% of the Tuscarora Gold Project.

The company made a final payment of $150,000 (Canadian) to Novo Resources Corp. for full ownership.

Last year it was announced that the company’s subsidiary, American Pacific Mining Inc., entered into a joint venture agreement with Elko Sun Mining Corp., a private British Columbia company, with respect to the Tuscarora Gold Project.

American Pacific said Tuscarora is a high-grade gold project located in a prime precious metal district in Nevada, about 22 miles northeast of the Carlin trend and 12 miles southwest of the Jerritt Canyon deposit.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metals opportunities in the Western United States. The Madison Mine in Montana, under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Co., is the company’s flagship asset.

Its Gooseberry Gold-Silver Project is under option to GRAC Global Resource Acquisition Corp. and the Tuscarora Gold Project is under option to Soldera Mining.

