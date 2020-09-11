Americas Gold and Silver provides update on Relief Canyon

TORONTO-- Americas Gold and Silver Corp., a North American precious metals producer, provided an update Thursday on the ramp-up of Nevada’s Relief Canyon mine toward commercial production.
Since placing first ore on the 6W leach pad on August 4, leach solution grade coming from the pad has increased significantly and is operating within expected norms. Continued improvements to operating practices will improve consistency of heap performance and reduce operating costs.
Commercial production remains targeted for the fourth quarter of this year.
"The Company is thrilled to report that the new section of the leach pad is operating according to plan,” President and CEO Darren Blasutti said. "Leach solution grade has bumped up nicely which bodes well for continued increases in gold production and a strong finish to the year. We remain committed to declaring commercial production before the New Year."
On August 4, the Company began stacking higher-grade ore from lower levels of the pit and applied revised and improved operating practices. Based on a month of operating data, the Company is pleased to report that the leach solution grade from the pad has significantly increased and modelled leach recovery is trending towards feasibility levels.
The operation is currently employing a temporary stacker with a capacity of approximately 8,000 tons per day. With the reduced stacking rate, the company is taking the opportunity to prioritize waste stripping as the operation currently has a large run of mine ore stockpile of over 200,000 tons. With the increased waste stripping, the company will have added operational flexibility to optimize production moving forward.
The return of the radial stacker, with a capacity of 16,000 tons per day, is scheduled for the middle of this year’s fourth quarter.
