Americas Gold and Silver provides update on Relief Canyon

TORONTO-- Americas Gold and Silver Corp., a North American precious metals producer, provided an update Thursday on the ramp-up of Nevada’s Relief Canyon mine toward commercial production.

Since placing first ore on the 6W leach pad on August 4, leach solution grade coming from the pad has increased significantly and is operating within expected norms. Continued improvements to operating practices will improve consistency of heap performance and reduce operating costs.

Commercial production remains targeted for the fourth quarter of this year.

"The Company is thrilled to report that the new section of the leach pad is operating according to plan,” President and CEO Darren Blasutti said. "Leach solution grade has bumped up nicely which bodes well for continued increases in gold production and a strong finish to the year. We remain committed to declaring commercial production before the New Year."

On August 4, the Company began stacking higher-grade ore from lower levels of the pit and applied revised and improved operating practices. Based on a month of operating data, the Company is pleased to report that the leach solution grade from the pad has significantly increased and modelled leach recovery is trending towards feasibility levels.