Analog Gold Executive Peter Voldness launches finance & business blog

MINNEAPOLIS-- Peter Voldness, longtime investor and Analog Gold executive vice president of corporate finance, announced the launch of Ring the Bell with Peter Voldness, a new media platform that will combine industry insights, analysis, and commentary on finance, start-ups, mining, and the commodities sector.

A finance expert with extensive experience working with publicly traded companies, high-growth startups, and the mining industry, Voldness plans for Ring the Bell to offer a refreshingly direct point of view for readers looking to build wealth and grow businesses.

In daily blog posts, interviews, and industry-specific reposts, Ring the Bell with Peter Voldness will address questions around mining, commodities, finance, and best practices in both scaling and investing in early stage projects.

In 2021, Ring the Bell will cover everything from the true value of money, the best times to buy and sell commodities, the price of gold, why to own gold, and more. The blog is uniquely positioned to add immense value for all of its readers despite being a totally free, easy to access resource.

Voldness said he is looking to bring transparency to traditionally opaque industries by providing readers with current, easily digestible, and engaging content.