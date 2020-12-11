Analog Gold Inc. adds new board members

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Analog Gold Inc. has added two industry veterans, Terrence Martell, Ph.D. and Phil Hopwood, to its board of directors. Martell is the director of the Weissman Center for International Business at Baruch College/CUNY and former International Continental Exchange director. Hopwood is a former Deloitte partner and current Founding Principal of KWR Capital.

Analog is a mining investment and technology company with a catalog that currently consists of six gold properties - including one recently in-production gold mine - a gold processing mill, and Prospector, a technology platform and search engine for the mining industry.

Hopwood has worked in the mining & metals industry for 23 years. At Deloitte, he grew a diverse, integrated international business. He has lived and worked in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, is a Canadian ICD.D certified director, and a regular contributor to industry thought leadership and speaker at industry events.

Martell, a longtime Director of International Continental Exchange, is a professor of finance with particular expertise in international commodity markets. Martell is also chairman of the Board of VVC, a mining exploration and production company that is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

"Both new board members bring tremendous experience and perspective in commodities finance; Analog is lucky to add them at this critical growth stage," said Analog CEO and Chairman of the Board Jim Culver.

