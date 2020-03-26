Annual report: Barrick exploring for new deposits on Carlin Trend

Nevada Gold Mines is the joint venture established on July 1, 2019, between Barrick and Newmont Corp., with Barrick as operator and 61.5 percent owner and Newmont owning 38.5 percent. The joint venture combined all of Barrick’s and Newmont’s operating mines in Nevada under one umbrella.

Bristow wrote that the joint venture has already identified new areas of exploration on the Carlin Trend, “ranging from walk-up drill targets to large areas that are known to contain prospective stratigraphy and geological features but are largely unexplored. Our fresh geology-focused approach of integrating exploration and mineral resource management is leading directly to a host of new targets.”

Writing about the sites outside the Carlin Trend, he said Cortez “was one of the stand-out performers of the last quarter of 2019 as it continued its transition to a mainly underground operation. Its Deep South project is on track to start contributing later in 2020.”

Bristow also says Barrick’s feasibility study on the Goldrush project is expected in 2021, and “together with the Fourmile project, it will eventually be included in the Cortez complex, securing Cortez’s future as a Tier One asset.”