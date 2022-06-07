Another push for mining law reform

It’s the 150th anniversary of the Mining Law of 1872, and the fact that it’s an anniversary year may be adding to legislative momentum to push for reforms to the law.

Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.), the current chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, has introduced many mining reform efforts over the years, and on April 26 he introduced a House version of a Clean Energy Minerals Reform Act. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) introduced the Senate version of the act.

A hearing on the law was held May 12.

The House version of the Clean Energy Minerals Reform Act establishes a 12.5% royalty on new mining operations and an 8% royalty on existing operations. The Senate version sets a royalty rate of 5 to 8% based on the gross income of production on federal land for new operations, plus an abandoned mine reclamation fee of 1 to 3%

The proposed acts have a variety of new provisions for mining operations, such as a leasing system or rental payments, exploration and operations permits, more avenues for withdrawing land from mining, and new environmental standards.

Many environmental organizations have put out press releases urging adoption of the Clean Energy Minerals Reform Act. Many press releases, statements from legislators and some editorials seem to suggest that since mines operate under a mining law that is 150 years old, they are essentially free from land use and environmental regulations.

“By keeping this outdated system going, we’re telling mining companies it’s okay to wreak total havoc on our environment and then leave American taxpayers to foot the cleanup bill,” Rep. Grijalva said.

“The Mining Law of 1872 is one of the most obsolete laws still on the books. It is a complete relic, written for an outdated vision of the American West and a mining industry that no longer exists,” said Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee Chair Alan Lowenthal (D-Calif.). “Today’s hardrock mining industry is fleecing the American taxpayer. It is outrageous, and it must stop.”

“The 150-year-old law that governs American mining is severely outdated, offering no protections for communities or public lands that are facing the threat of industrial mining,” said Jim Ramey, the Colorado State Director of the Wilderness Society.

“For decades, mining companies have capitalized on our public lands without paying royalties and left behind toxic pollution, thanks in large part to outdated mining laws from 150 years ago,” said Athan Manuel, director of the Sierra Club’s Lands Protection Program.

“America has undergone tremendous change in the past 150 years, and yet this archaic law still governs 350 million acres of our public lands — nearly 15 percent of our country — threatening some of our most treasured spaces and putting communities at risk,” John W.S. Dunmore wrote in an editorial for The Hill.

“The archaic federal mining law has no environmental protection, tribal consultation, and tax provisions,” said a press release from Great Basin Resource Watch.

On the other hand, a letter from the Western Governors’ Association commenting on the Clean Energy Minerals Reform Act which was submitted to the Committee on Natural Resources on May 9 said that mining operations are subject to many regulations which have been put into place since the Mining Law of 1872.

“The Mining Law has provided the framework for developing hardrock minerals on the public lands,” the Western Governors’ Association letter said. “It has been supplemented by a large body of federal, state, tribal and local environmental and reclamation laws and regulations (including regulations promulgated by the federal land management agencies) to assure protection of the environment, wildlife and cultural resources during mineral exploration and development and to ensure reclamation of lands after active mining ceases.

“The National Academy of Sciences’ National Research Council, after a comprehensive review of these laws and regulations at the direction of the Congress, concluded that existing laws and regulations are ‘complicated but generally effective.’ It also identified ‘specific issues or “gaps” in existing...’ regulations intended to protect the environment.

“Hardrock mining operations on both public and private lands in the western states are subject to Federal environmental laws under both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers. In most states, the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, the Toxic Substances Control Act, the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, and the Safe Drinking Water Act are administered by state environmental agencies with oversight by the EPA. Hardrock mining operations are also subject to regulatory programs for the protection of plants and wildlife, including the Endangered Species Act, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and the Bald Eagle Protection Act.

“Furthermore, the modern hardrock mining industry is extensively regulated by the federal government on U.S. Bureau of Land Management- and U.S. Forest Service-administered lands. These regulations include review of the mining plan of operations, comprehensive permit, design, operations, closure, reclamation requirements, corrective action and financial assurance requirements, to ensure that the mining operations will not result in unnecessary or undue degradation of public lands.” ￼

