Argonaut GEO production up in 2021

TORONTO – Argonaut Gold Inc. reported gold production of 244,156 gold equivalent ounces in 2021 from its operations at Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada and operations in Mexico, and the company provided updates on exploration and about the Magino Project in Ontario.

The annual production companywide was up 20% over 2020, and fourth-quarter production totaled 61,926 gold equivalent ounces, up 6% from the 2020 fourth quarter.

“2021 was a strong year across our operating portfolio, as we achieved near the upper end of our GEO production guidance range and record annual GEO production for the company,” said Dan Symons, vice president of corporate development and investor relations.

Production at Florida Canyon near Imlay totaled 14,301 GEOs in the fourth quarter and 54,212 ounces for the year 2021.

Exploration at Florida Canyon targeted sulfide mineralization below the oxide cap at the Main and the Radio Tower open pits, including 240 feet at 0.31 ounces per ton at Main and 225 feet at nearly 0.10 ounces per ton below Radio Tower.

Florida Canyon has been an oxide, heap leach operation during its many years of operation. The mine has been in production off and on since 1986 and has produced more than 2 million ounces of gold.

Brian Arkell, vice president of exploration and mine technical services, commented: "We’ve always known there is potential for a large sulphide (sulfide) mineral resource below the Florida Canyon oxide zone. The recent drilling confirmed this, and the high gold grades encountered exceeded our expectations.”

He said that “when we consider the results we are seeing in the Main and the Radio Tower Zones, along with what we know from previous drill results,” the sulfide body continues for more than six-tenths of a mile.

“We continue to have meaningful exploration success across multiple assets within our portfolio. At Magino, we continue to intersect high-grade gold mineralization at depth below and adjacent to the planned open pit in multiple zones,” Arkell said.

He said exploration at La Colorado in Mexico shows potential for underground mining.

Cost projections for development of Magino were increased late last year, causing a stir in the market, but the company stated that it is still confident of Magino’s potential as Argonaut continues its search for a new chief executive officer.

“Despite the recent turbulence due to the revised capital estimate, I continue to view Argonaut as an exceptional opportunity within the precious mining sector,” said Lowe Billingsley, who was recently promoted to chief operating officer of Argonaut.

He said that once Magino “comes online next year,” the company has the opportunity to be transition from a “higher cost junior producer to a lower cost, intermediate producer.”

Magino is estimated to cost $629.96 million, roughly $228 million more than earlier estimates.

Argonaut reported that it is evaluating several financial options to fund the remainder of the Magino construction program and will provide 2022 capital guidance after achieving financing. The company estimated that through Dec. 31, 2021, it had invested $268,880 in the project, and it expects to invest roughly $340 million in 2022 in Magino.

The company released a new technical report on Magino that foresees a 19-year mine life, annual production of 142,000 gold ounces during the first five years after ramping up, all-in sustaining costs of $963 per ounce and net present value after taxes of $622 million and a 19% rate of return at a gold price of $1,800 per ounce.

Exploration results show potential for processing expansion and underground mining at Magino.

Symons said the technical report shows “robust economics of a long-life asset in the attractive mining jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada,” and he said Argonaut is roughly 50% through construction of a project that would mine 10,000 metric tons a day but is permitted for up to 35,000 metric tons.

The former CEO and founder of Argonaut, Pete Dougherty, left the company in December, and Argonaut stated that the company’s board chairman, James Kofman, is dedicating significant time to the company until a permanent CEO is appointed, focusing on evaluation of Argonaut’s financing and strategic alternatives, according to the announcement.

Director Peter Mordaunt is focused on operations, projects and exploration and is the interim CEO for regulatory purposes.

Argonaut’s guidance for 2022 is to produce between 200,000 and 230,000 GEOs at all-in sustaining costs of $1,415 to $1,525 per ounce.

The Canadian company has offices in Reno.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0