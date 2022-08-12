 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Argonaut Gold post second-quarter profit

Magino construction

TORONTO -- Argonaut Gold Inc. announced second-quarter adjusted net income of $7.3 million, or 2 cents per share, and production totaling 59,192 gold equivalent ounces, including 14,489 gold equivalent ounces from the Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada.

The second quarter adjusted net income was down from $22.7 million, or 7 cents per share, in the second quarter of last year, and net income was $18.4 million, or 6 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with $21.8 million, or 7 cents per share in the 2021 quarter.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $111.4 million, a decrease from $120.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, according to the Toronto-based company that is focused on construction of the Magino Project in Canada.

Argonaut said that during the second quarter, the company sold 57,344 gold ounces at an average realized price per ounce of $1,884, compared to 63,000 gold ounces sold at an average realized price per ounce of $1,812 during the same period of 2021.

Gold ounces sold for the first quarter of 2022 decreased compared to the same period in 2021 primarily due to fewer ounces produced and sold at the La Colorada and El Castillo mines in Mexico.

The all-in sustaining cost per ounce in the second quarter was $1,474 per ounce, up from $1,203 in the 2021 quarter, according to the Aug. 9 earnings report.

“We were slightly ahead of our operational budget in terms of GEO production during the second quarter, which yielded over 59,000 GEOs, albeit at a slightly higher cost than budgeted due to inflationary pressures on input costs,” said the company’s president and chief executive officer, Larry Radford.

“We recently put a financing package together that we believe fully finances the Magino construction project,” he said, reporting that the company is tracking well against the most recent estimate for completion of Magino of $719.7 million.

“With the financing behind us and what I believe to the right team now in place, I feel Argonaut is in a much better position to execute on our business plan,” Radford said.

The company also said that higher cash costs of $1,248 per ounce were primarily related to higher mining rates at El Castillo, La Colorada and Florida Canyon at Imlay due to higher strip ratios, higher key consumable costs across all operations and lower gold ounces sold.

Argonaut acquired Florida Canyon on July 1, 2020, from Alio Gold Inc.

The company also said that its guidance for 2022 production remains the same at between 200,000 and 230,000 gold equivalent ounces, but it is adjusting expected costs because of inflationary pressures on key consumable costs. All-in sustainable costs were forecast at $1,415 to $1,525 per ounce but now are at $1,500 to $1,600 per ounce.

Reporting on Magino in Ontario, Argonaut stated that at the end of the second quarter the construction project was roughly 53.8% complete, and indications are that the first gold pour will be delayed from March 2023 to April 2023 because of delay claims from Ausenco for a province-wide strike of several trades that lasted 23 days.

Looking at the first six months of this year, Argonaut reported that revenue for the six months ended June 30 was $217.2 million, a decrease from $225.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

During the first half, gold ounces sold totaled 111,450 at an average realized price per ounce of $1,879, compared with 119,727 gold ounces sold at an average realized price per ounce of $1,788 during the same period of 2021.

Gold ounces sold for the six months ended June 30 decreased from the first six months of 2021 primarily due to the reduction in gold ounces sold from the La Colorada and El Castillo mines, according to the company.

Net income for the first half of 2022 was $24 million, or 7 cents per share, for the first half of 2022, compared with net income of $48.8 million, or 16 cents per share, in the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Adjusted net income for the first half of 2022 was $15.5 million, or 5 cents per share, a decrease from adjusted net income of $29.7 million, or 10 cents per share, for the first half of 2021.

