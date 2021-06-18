Argonaut Gold to increase efficiency at Florida Canyon

Florida Canyon will maintain the same number of truck drivers with the new system, but focus all haul drivers on the first step of sending ore from the open pit to the crusher and waste dump, “so we can get more material moved on the front end of the crushing circuit and boost the production profile at Florida Canyon,” Symons said.

The second step of delivering ore to the leach pad for processing and gold recovery will be automated by the conveying and stacking system, which will run on power from the electric grid.

“This new system will be a net benefit to the environment and reduce our greenhouse gas emissions because the haul distance and diesel consumption will be lower for our haul trucks once the new system is in place,” Symons said.

Whether running haul trucks or the conveying and stacking system, Florida Canyon prioritizes safe operation, as “either the use of haul trucks or a conveying and stacking system can be operated safely with the correct protocols in place,” Symons said.

Efficiencies from the conveying and stacking system build on streamlining already implemented last year.