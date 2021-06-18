Argonaut Gold to increase efficiency at Florida Canyon

IMLAY -- A $10 million conveying and stacking system has begun arriving at Argonaut Gold Inc.’s Florida Canyon, and the equipment is expected to increase productivity and decrease costs.
"When we acquired the Florida Canyon mine, we saw the opportunity to eliminate multiple re-handling of ore and significantly reduce the operating cost profile,” said Pete Dougherty, Argonaut Gold president and CEO, in a statement.
Florida Canyon mine outside of Winnemucca is an open pit, heap leach gold mine that the company acquired in July 2020 through the acquisition of Alio Gold Inc. The mine had been in sporadic production since 1986.
Argonaut Gold received approval for “a very minor amendment” to its air quality control permit to allow for the system’s construction, said Argonaut Gold Vice President of Investor Relations Dan Symons in an email.
“Anytime an operation makes a change like this, we must be able to show that how we will mitigate these dust points and have these approved by the regulator,” Symons said.
The change focuses on the areas of dust control required for the new circuit. Areas of the property with roads that need watering for dust control changes with the addition of the conveying and stacking system.
“The receipt of the Air Quality Permit modification allows us to execute on our plan to lower cost and also raise the production profile at Florida Canyon,” Dougherty said.
Florida Canyon will maintain the same number of truck drivers with the new system, but focus all haul drivers on the first step of sending ore from the open pit to the crusher and waste dump, “so we can get more material moved on the front end of the crushing circuit and boost the production profile at Florida Canyon,” Symons said.
The second step of delivering ore to the leach pad for processing and gold recovery will be automated by the conveying and stacking system, which will run on power from the electric grid.
“This new system will be a net benefit to the environment and reduce our greenhouse gas emissions because the haul distance and diesel consumption will be lower for our haul trucks once the new system is in place,” Symons said.
Whether running haul trucks or the conveying and stacking system, Florida Canyon prioritizes safe operation, as “either the use of haul trucks or a conveying and stacking system can be operated safely with the correct protocols in place,” Symons said.
Efficiencies from the conveying and stacking system build on streamlining already implemented last year.
During the fourth quarter 2020, the company eliminated a re-handle of ore prior to the primary crusher by adding a drop box to the design. Haul trucks now dump ore directly into a box that feeds into the primary crusher. Prior to the addition of the drop box, the primary crusher had to be loader fed, which required haul trucks to dump ore on the ground, a dozer to push the ore into a pile and a loader to feed to the primary crusher.
Once ore goes through the primary and secondary crushers, it is loaded into haul trucks with a front-end loader and delivered to the leach pads via haul trucks. Argonaut identified operating cost savings once it can eliminate the re-handle on the back end of the secondary crushing by switching to a conveying and stacking system to transport crushed ore to the leach pads.
Argonaut expects the system to increase the annual production profile at Florida Canyon beginning in 2022.
In its 2021 capital guidance, Argonaut Gold announced that intended to invest a total of $28 million to $30 million at Florida Canyon this year. The conveying and stacking system required $10 million, and the remaining money is slated for four new haul trucks and other equipment, Symons said.