Argonaut Gold to run Florida Canyon

Backens said Florida Canyon is following COVID-19 pandemic recommendations from health authorities, including altering shift times so fewer crew members are around each other, providing masks and hand sanitizing. Haul trucks and heavy equipment are sanitized between operators, as well.

There had been no cases at Florida Canyon as of early May.

“The company has gone the extra mile on support and training to ensure maximum safety and a safe environment,” Backens said. “So far, we have dodged the bullet.”

Employees who can work from home have been doing so, he said. That includes those who work in Vancouver.

Alio has been operating the mine roughly two years, acquiring it in a merger with Rye Patch Gold Corp. in mid-2018. Rye Patch restarted production at Florida Canyon in 2017, after acquiring the mine in July 2016.

Pegasus Gold, which later went into bankruptcy, developed Florida Canyon in Pershing County in 1986, and the mine has changed ownership at least a handful of times since then. Prior owners included Apollo Gold, Jipangu International and Rye Patch.

Florida Canyon is a straightforward open pit and heap leaching operation. The mine has produced over 2.4 million ounces of gold since its inception.