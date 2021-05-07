Argonaut posts higher net income

Argonaut Gold Inc. announced record revenue of $105.3 million and net income of $27 million, or 9 cents per share, for the first quarter, and the company stated it has received all its permits for a new conveying and stacking system at the Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada.
The net income compared with a loss of $9.5 million, or 5 cents per share, in the 2020 quarter, while the revenue was up 58% over revenue of $66.6 million in the first quarter of last year.
“It was our second consecutive quarter of record quarterly production and revenue,” said Argonaut’s president and chief executive officer, Pete Dougherty.
“We demonstrated strong cash flow during the first quarter, which underpins our strategy to harvest cash from existing operations, replace depleted ounces and invest in our growth asset portfolio to transform Argonaut from a high-cost, junior producer with short mines lives to a lower cost intermediate producer with long mine lives,” he said in the earnings report.
He said that with the cash generated, the recent announcement of an increase in mineral reserves by 43% and an increase in measured and indicated resources of 26%, and the early progress of the Magino construction project in Canada, “we are delivering on all three phases.”
At Florida Canyon, which produced 12,013 ounces of gold equivalent ounces in the first quarter at a cash cost of $1,462 per ounce, Argonaut expects to save money with the conveying and stacking system to transport crushed ore to the leach pads.
The company reported that the equipment for the conveying and stacking system has been ordered and/or procured, and the estimate is that the new system will be operational and ramped up to design capacity during the third quarter.
Currently, once ore goes through the primary and secondary crushers, it is loaded into haul trucks with a front-end loader and delivered to the leach pads via haul trucks, according to the company.
Argonaut acquired Florida Canyon when the company merged with Alio Gold on July 1, 2020.
Florida Canyon is the company’s only Nevada mine, but production also comes from its El Castillo, San Agustin and La Colorada mines in Mexico and is developing the Magino Project, where work has started.
“All three mines in Mexico are meeting or exceeding our expectations to start the year and delivered strong first quarter results, leading to record quarterly production and revenue,” Dougherty said.
Total gold production for Argonaut in the first quarter was 59,704 ounces, up from 41,536 ounces in the 2020 quarter, and the average sale price was $1,761 per ounce, up from $1,585 per ounce in the 2020 quarter.