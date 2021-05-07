Argonaut posts higher net income

Argonaut Gold Inc. announced record revenue of $105.3 million and net income of $27 million, or 9 cents per share, for the first quarter, and the company stated it has received all its permits for a new conveying and stacking system at the Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada.

The net income compared with a loss of $9.5 million, or 5 cents per share, in the 2020 quarter, while the revenue was up 58% over revenue of $66.6 million in the first quarter of last year.

“It was our second consecutive quarter of record quarterly production and revenue,” said Argonaut’s president and chief executive officer, Pete Dougherty.

“We demonstrated strong cash flow during the first quarter, which underpins our strategy to harvest cash from existing operations, replace depleted ounces and invest in our growth asset portfolio to transform Argonaut from a high-cost, junior producer with short mines lives to a lower cost intermediate producer with long mine lives,” he said in the earnings report.

He said that with the cash generated, the recent announcement of an increase in mineral reserves by 43% and an increase in measured and indicated resources of 26%, and the early progress of the Magino construction project in Canada, “we are delivering on all three phases.”