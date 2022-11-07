Argonaut reports $200,000 adjusted net loss

Argonaut Gold Inc., which operates the Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada, mines in Mexico and is constructing the Magino Project in Canada, posted an adjusted net loss of $200,000, or zero cents per share, for the third quarter, down from adjusted net earnings of $17.2 million, or 6 cents per share in the 2021 quarter.

The Toronto-based company stated that production in the quarter totaled 45,939 gold equivalent ounces, down from 58,777 ounces in the 2021 quarter, with 12,051 gold equivalent ounces coming from Florida Canyon at Imlay, down from 14,103 GEOS in the third quarter of last year. The third quarter 2022 production at Florida Canyon included 11,970 ounces of gold and 6,498 ounces of silver.

“We had a challenging third quarter at our La Colorada and Florida Canyon mines that was mostly offset by the consistent performance of our El Castillo Complex,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Larry Radford. “The challenges at these two mines were due to the block model performance and seasonal rains at La Colorada that were expected but were heavier than normal.”

He said that “with infill programs ongoing in support of revised block models, we expected improved reconciliations in the future.”

Argonaut reported that the lower production at Florida Canyon was primarily due to lower ore grades and recovery as more run-of-mine material was placed on the leach pad in 2022, and the cash costs at the mine were higher at $1,692 per ounce than the $1,143 per ounce in the 2021 quarter because of lower grades and lower recovery, as well as global inflationary pressure on key consumable costs.

The company’s chief financial officer, David Ponczoch, said in the Nov. 4 earnings call that Argonaut is “looking at a host of actions to improve performance at Florida Canyon.”

He also said that companywide Argonaut is experiencing about 12.5% inflation, and he said costs in 2023 are hard to predict with geopolitical and economic instability in the world.

Companywide, Argonaut produced 160,645 gold equivalent ounces in the first nine months of this year, down 12% from $182,230 ounces in the first nine months of 2021, but Radford said the results were in-line with expectations.

The focus for the company, however, is on completing the Magino Project, which Radford described in the call as the “flagship project.”

He said there has been “significant progress on the completion and construction of the Magino Project. Magino is a key driver of our future growth with a production potential of 142,000 ounces per year for the first five years of production at significantly lower life-of-mine costs of approximately $907 per ounce.”

As of Sept. 30, Magino was at roughly 70% completion, according to the earnings report, with major processing equipment for the mill in place, four generators in place, and pumping, piping and electrical systems being installed and enclosed to be winter-ready.

Radford said the tailings management facility at Magino was roughly 70% complete at the end of October.

The project is estimated to cost a little more than $682 million in U.S. dollars.

Argonaut’s revenue for the third quarter was $75.3 million, and the net loss before adjustments was $1.3 million, or zero cents per share, compared with earnings of $15 million, or 5 cents per share, in the third quarter of last year.

The average realized gold price was $1,895 in the third quarter, compared with $1,789 in the 2021 quarter, and Ponczoch said the realized gold price was higher because of forward contracts for gold.

Argonaut also reported that third-quarter and recent highlights include closing a $250 million debt facility, closing the sale of a 2% net smelter returns royalty agreement on Magino with Franco-Nevada Corp. for $52.5 million, completing a $10 million private placement with Franco-Nevada and entering gold price protection through forward gold contracts.

Amended guidance for 2020 includes production of 200,000 to 230,000 gold equivalent ounces with all-in sustaining costs of $1,650 to $1,725 per gold ounce, according to the earnings report. The costs were adjusted mainly due to inflationary pressures on key consumable costs, Argonaut stated.

Chief Operating Officer Lowe Billingsley said diesel costs were up 23%, for example, and he also reported that Argonaut commissioned a powerline at San Agustin Mine in October that will reduce diesel costs there.