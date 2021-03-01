Argonaut reports quarterly income

TORONTO – Argonaut Gold Inc. reported adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $20.8 million, or 7 cents per share, and net income of $18 million, or 6 cents per share. The company also posted record quarterly revenue of $100.8 million.

Argonaut also announced record revenue of $319.7 million for the year 2020, compared with revenue of $268.9 million in 2019.

“During 2020, we put the company in a fantastic position to execute on our transition strategy from a short mine life, high-cost junior producer to a long mine life, lower cost intermediate producer through the permitting and financing achievements for the Magino project in Ontario, Canada, leading to a construction decision, and the acquisition of the Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada,” said Pete Dougherty, the president and chief executive officer of the company.

He said “as we look to 2021, we are focused on continuing to execute this strategy now that the pieces are in place to do so, as well as the exploration upside at the Magino and Florida Canyon districts.”