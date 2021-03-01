Argonaut reports quarterly income

TORONTO – Argonaut Gold Inc. reported adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $20.8 million, or 7 cents per share, and net income of $18 million, or 6 cents per share. The company also posted record quarterly revenue of $100.8 million.
Argonaut also announced record revenue of $319.7 million for the year 2020, compared with revenue of $268.9 million in 2019.
“During 2020, we put the company in a fantastic position to execute on our transition strategy from a short mine life, high-cost junior producer to a long mine life, lower cost intermediate producer through the permitting and financing achievements for the Magino project in Ontario, Canada, leading to a construction decision, and the acquisition of the Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada,” said Pete Dougherty, the president and chief executive officer of the company.
He said “as we look to 2021, we are focused on continuing to execute this strategy now that the pieces are in place to do so, as well as the exploration upside at the Magino and Florida Canyon districts.”
Argonaut and Alio Gold merged on July 1, 2020, so the Florida Canyon’s production was under Alio Gold in the first two quarters of last year. Dougherty stated that 2021 will be about finalizing changes at Florida Canyon “to take Florida Canyon to a larger production profile at lower operating costs.”
The changes included a new leach pad, upgrading equipment, improving the crusher operations and making plans for a conveyor and stacking system, he said.
Argonaut approved a construction contract in early January of this year for the Magino site, where exploration continued to intersect high-grade gold mineralization below and adjacent to the planned open pit.
The net income for the fourth quarter 2020 compared with a loss of $107.5 million in the 2019 quarter, or a loss of 60 cents per share, and the adjusted net income for the 2019 quarter was $2.7 million, or 1 cent per share. There was a $111 million impairment charge in the 2019 quarter.
For the year 2020, the company reported adjusted net income of $48.3 million, or 21 cents per share, up from $13 million in 2019, and net income was $14.2 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with a loss of $93.1 million, or 52 cents per share, the prior year.
The average realized gold sale price was $1,882 per ounce in the 2020 quarter, compared with $1,484 per ounce in the prior year quarter, Argonaut reported.
Gold equivalent production for the year totaled 179,003 ounces, down from 186,615 ounces in 2019, mainly because the company turned from processing crushed ore to run-of-mine ore at El Castillo in Mexico and a shutdown early last year due to COVID-19 at its operations in Mexico.
The cash cost was $936 per ounce in 2020, while the all-in sustaining cost was $1,244 per ounce of gold for the year. The production and costs were within guidance, according to the earnings report.
Gold production in the fourth quarter 2020 totaled 56,985 gold equivalent ounces, compared with 47,521 ounces produced in the 2019 quarter.
Along with Florida Canyon at Imlay along Interstate 80 in Nevada, Argonaut operates the El Castillo Complex and La Colorada, both in Mexico.
The San Agustin Mine at the El Castillo Complex had lower grades in the 2020 quarter, as well, according to Argonaut.
Dougherty also said in the earnings report that he was “very pleased with how our organization worked with the various levels of the Mexican government to assist in the development of COVID-19 protocols for the Mexican mining industry that prioritize the safety and well-being of our workforce and the communities in which we operate.”