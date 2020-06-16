Australia company develops portal blockage warning system

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new warning system designed to prevent oversized heavy equipment from becoming stuck inside underground mining portals is the latest innovation from the Australia based RCT, according to a company statement Tuesday.

The company, which develops Smart Technology for a variety of sectors, was approached by two separate mining clients located in Australia’s Goldfields region to develop a solution to prevent portal blockages which can severely disrupt regular mining operations.

“Occasionally underground haul trucks try to re-enter the portal with their trays accidentally in a raised position and this causes the trucks to get wedged in the portal,” Rick Radcliffe, RCT Kalgoorlie branch manager said in the statement.

RCT technicians went to work producing the Over Height Portal Warning System, which consists of a laser mounted at a particular height connected to a unit placed at the portal entrance.

The unit produces an audible alarm and the word “STOP” will flash to alert machine operators and nearby personnel that there is a potential over-height hazard. Site personnel can determine the system’s field of view and isolate areas such as a corner or pole so that the system will only activate when it senses new objects.