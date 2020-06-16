Australia company develops portal blockage warning system

A new warning system designed to prevent oversized heavy equipment from becoming stuck inside underground mining portals is the latest innovation from the Australia based RCT, according to a company statement Tuesday.
The company, which develops Smart Technology for a variety of sectors, was approached by two separate mining clients located in Australia’s Goldfields region to develop a solution to prevent portal blockages which can severely disrupt regular mining operations.
“Occasionally underground haul trucks try to re-enter the portal with their trays accidentally in a raised position and this causes the trucks to get wedged in the portal,” Rick Radcliffe, RCT Kalgoorlie branch manager said in the statement.
RCT technicians went to work producing the Over Height Portal Warning System, which consists of a laser mounted at a particular height connected to a unit placed at the portal entrance.
The unit produces an audible alarm and the word “STOP” will flash to alert machine operators and nearby personnel that there is a potential over-height hazard. Site personnel can determine the system’s field of view and isolate areas such as a corner or pole so that the system will only activate when it senses new objects.
Radcliffe said the new system was designed and built in the RCT shop in Australia, and its clients have been happy with what they came up with.
To date, the Over Height Portal Warning System has been sold to 10 mine sites throughout the Goldfields.
“The time needed to dislodge the haul truck from the portal is very costly to the mining operation,” he said. “Therefore, the Over Height Portal Warning System is a cost effective and easy solution that will help keep mining operations running smoothly.”
