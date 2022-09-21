Autonomous haul system planned for Rhyolite Ridge

Ioneer Ltd., which is developing the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project about 40 miles southwest of Tonopah, Nevada, has completed an agreement with Caterpillar to adopt an autonomous haul system at the mine.

The Technology System Supply Agreement with Caterpillar builds on the Memorandum of Understanding signed last year and solidifies the early introduction of Cat MineStar Command for hauling, Autonomous Haul System at Rhyolite Ridge.

The results of the Rhyolite Ridge feasibility study in February 2021 showed the viability of AHS at the mine and indicated that the proposed application of AHS could positively impact the overall cost structure of the operations.

If the project proceeds to production this will be the first greenfield operation in North America to utilize AHS and will mark the expansion of Command for hauling automation technology to the 140-metric-ton class Cat 785 next generation mining truck.

The operations at Rhyolite Ridge are scheduled to start in 2024 with a fleet of Cat 785 next generation mining trucks equipped with Command for hauling, and the fleet is scheduled to expand significantly in 2028. All support equipment will feature the latest MineStar technology utilizing high-precision GPS and real-time analytics to maximize efficiency and accuracy in material loading.

The equipment, technology, and services for the first five years of operation is valued at approximately $100 million and may be financed through Caterpillar Financial Services.

“We are pleased to continue to solidify our partnership with Caterpillar as we work towards commencement of production at Rhyolite Ridge,” said Bernard Rowe, ioneer’s managing director. “We continue to believe the incorporation of an autonomous haulage system and other Caterpillar technologies at Rhyolite Ridge will only further our goal to improve project safety and operational efficiency.”

“As the first greenfield operation in North America to deploy AHS, ioneer is demonstrating true industry leadership and foresight,” said Sean McGinnis, vice president and general manager for Cat Mining Caterpillar Inc. “Our team is excited to work together with ioneer to improve safety and increase productivity.”

“We are excited to continue our collaboration with ioneer by supporting the equipment in the first greenfield autonomous site in Nevada,” said Todd Gilligan, vice president of sales & rental at Cashman Equipment Co. in Las Vegas. “Ioneer has continued to show their desire to be a safe, highly productive, and technology leading lithium producer in the US.”

Caterpillar stated that the company has been a leader on the journey toward automation for many years, and fully integrated mining automation systems offer unprecedented improvements in operator safety, equipment utilization, and site productivity.

Cat autonomous mining trucks have safely hauled nearly five billion metric tons of material worldwide, driving over 110 million miles without a lost-time injury.

In October 2021, ioneer announced an agreement with Sibanye-Stillwater to develop a Rhyolite Ridge joint venture with Sibanye contributing $490 million for a 50% interest. Ioneer has signed lithium offtake agreements with EcoPro Innovation, Ford Motor Company, and PPES – the joint venture between Toyota Motor Corporation and Panasonic Corporation.