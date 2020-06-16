AVS Inc. dealers experience new technology
AVS Inc. dealers experience new technology

AVS Inc. dealers experience new technology
AVS Inc.

Track loader and skid steer manufacturer ASV Holdings Inc. decided to display its new remote-control technology during a dealer meeting last September.

According to a statement Tuesday, the Grand Rapids, Minn. based company encouraged dealers to take the wheel of its RT-120 Posi-Track® loader and direct the machine through a series of common tasks such as digging, hauling and avoiding obstacles, a statement

“We’re seeing the market for this type of technology advance at a rapid rate and it’s important for us to stay on the forefront,” Buck Storlie, ASV Holdings Inc. product line manager said in a statement Tuesday

While ASV has no immediate plans to integrate the remote-control technology into its current product line, the company will continue to work on technological advancements.  

According to a statement Tuesday, the remote-control technology will allow machine operators to work in more difficult locations, and combines the currently separate roles of machine operator and spotter into one.

For more information about ASV machines, visit www.asvi.com.

