Baker: Gold in the time of coronavirus

During the Great Depression cowboy humorist Will Rogers quipped, “I’m more concerned about the return of my money than the return on my money.” In modern market parlance that defines a “risk-off” sentiment. In a “risk-on” environment, investors seek tempting returns on risky assets like stocks, commodities and high-yielding bonds. When things turn grim they typically sell the high fliers and turn to safer assets like cash, U.S. Treasurys and gold. It is mid-May as I write this column and the recently released April jobs report echoes Depression era unemployment in the time of coronavirus. Things look very grim but by no economic fault of our making – this one comes from Mother Nature to test our mettle and resolve. By the time you read this hopefully things are on the mend.

Our favorite metal has certainly fared well in these hard times as it should. Gold has taken several spirited runs at the $1,800-level and there is a decent chance it will take out the 2011 $1,900-plus all-time high. But here’s a funny thing – stocks have had some madcap rallies too. Although technically in a bear market, falling more than 20% in March from February all-time highs, domestic equities have had lots of giddy-up on the hopes the worst is behind us, jobs will return and an effective vaccine will arrive sooner than later. There is also the substantial backstop to risk assets by the Federal Reserve. During and after the 2007-2009 financial crisis, massive monetary accommodation put a floor under copper prices and helped prop up stock valuations. This time around it appears our central bank is prepared to do even more.