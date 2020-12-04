Bald Mountain eyes expansion

KG Mining has begun the process of expanding its Bald Mountain Mine, located in White Pine County.
If approved by the Bureau of Land Management, the potential footprint of Bald Mountain would increase by about 3,900 acres, or roughly 27% of the mine’s current footprint. The potential BLM authorization mine life would also extend from 2023 until 2040.
Kinross Environmental Services Manager Josh Roderick said that since the federal permitting process regarding mining has changed, it is important for the company to “get ahead of the process” and be as transparent as possible due to the shorter duration.
“If you are familiar with Bald Mountain there are two areas of operation, there is the North area and the South operations area,” Roderick said. “This particular project is for the North operations area, it expands primarily some of the open pits and rock disposal areas and processing facilities that we already have in existence.”
Bald Mountain was purchased by Barrick Gold Corp. in 2006, before being acquired by Kinross in 2016. As part of the 2016 purchase agreement, Barrick retained 50% of the Central Zone for joint venture exploration. In 2018, Kinross acquired the remaining 50% of the Bald Mountain, remaining 50% of the joint-venture, giving it full ownership of the site.
Mining in the area dates back to the 1800s, with gold, silver and other metals being produced.
According to company data, the mine-life of Bald Mountain is currently expected to expire during the fourth quarter of 2023, although the mine’s current BLM authorization runs through 2029.
Roderick said the mine currently employees about 600 people, and draws 74% of its employees from Elko County, 6% from Eureka County, 3% in other Nevada counties and 7% in other states.
With a total land package coming in at a little more than 220 square miles, Bald Mountain is unique in the fact that its operations are so spread out, featuring 22 individual pits with two new pits proposed as part of the Juniper project. Operations are divided into a North operations area and South operations area, which Maintenance Manager Dale Thompson said can make for an interesting work experience.
“One thing that makes Bald Mountain unique from the bigger mines — most of us have been at the bigger mines or come from there — at the bigger mines, you leave the office and about a mile of driving and you are at the bottom of the pit,” Thompson said. “At Bald Mountain, it is seven miles from (the offices) to Top Pit.”
“Then you start to work and when you get that load of ore you have to haul it another seven miles to the leach pad where it needs to go,” he added.
Thompson said a large portion of the Bald Mountain workforce was shifted down to the South operations area to work the Vantage mining area when it came online, and have begun the process of moving people and equipment back up to the North operations area.
“We have had to actually walk shovels all the way down to that South area, which takes a couple days and now we have started walking them back up,” he said.
The moving of equipment is necessary at Bald Mountain, where it wouldn’t be at a different mine because there are so many smaller pits spread out over the property.
“Bald Mountain keeps you on your toes,” Thompson said. “You are constantly thinking of what’s next so that you can prepare for that and be successful because we don’t have all these big processing structures and mills and things, so we just have to be smarter and better.”
Thompson said that while the logistics of the property can prove to be challenging at times, all things considered, Bald Mountain is a fairly straightforward and relatively simple mining operation.
Bald Mountain is a run-of-mine heap leach operation, and does not currently have dewatering, pit lakes or tailings facilities like some of the other mine sites in the area require.
Roderick said near mining areas, the water depth at Bald Mountain is typically 500 ft. and in some instances can be over 1,000 ft.
“That is actually why we don’t have dewatering issues like some sites,” he said.
While Bald Mountain does not focus on water-related issues like some other area mine sites, it does utilize an extensive water monitoring and management plan, but it chooses to focus on other resources like wildlife management and visual aspects of the mine.
As part of the mine’s internal project development strategy, it was decided to relocate the Royale Area waste-rock facility slightly to the east, where it could be tucked behind a ridgeline and hidden from view.
“Before we develop these projects, we kind of turn the mining engineers loose and develop the most economic or efficient mining facilities that we can, but after that we do try to balance out the project in consideration of environmental resources,” Roderick said. “Again, we know there are impacts of mining but we try to limit those where possible.”
While safety is the number-one priority at Bald Mountain, wildlife conservation and reclamation projects are an important factor at the site.
“We know mining does have an impact on the environment, there is no getting around that, but we try to do our best to limit that and contribute in other areas to offset that,” Roderick said. “A lot of our employees, they are outdoorsmen, they are hunters, they are fishermen and they want to see us take care of the environment and the property as well.”
Thompson said that Bald Mountain is surrounded by eight different working ranches, some of which are run by families that have been on the land for generations, and it is important for the mine to be good neighbors.
“Our success depends on our relationship with the people around us, which is huge,” he said.
The Bald Mountain pits that are currently being mined include Top Pit, Winrock, and Vantage, while there are plans to add Gator to that list next year.
Deana Zakar, Kinross corporate social responsibility specialist, said this project will be the first EIS that Bald Mountain has undergone under the new, shortened permitting timeline, but the company has done smaller permitting actions.
Roderick said the mine is an economic benefit to Elko County and its surrounding areas, generating an estimated $300 million in wages and benefits since 2016.
“We have spent approximately $500 million with Nevada suppliers, which equates to about 58 percent of our total spending, so a lot of that is spent within the state,” he said.
Of that 58 percent of spending on Nevada suppliers, 67% of that is done locally in White Pine, Elko and Eureka Counties.
Bald Mountain has made more than 2.6 million in cash and in-kind donations with a range of public partners, to date and paid $38.5 million in public taxes, with $9.2 million benefiting local area. Total local benefits, including wages, vendor spending, taxes and donations totaled $172 million in 2018 and $188 million 2019.
With 22 pits on site, and around 3-4 active pits at any one time, reclamation is an important aspect of what goes on at Bald Mountain, and it is something employees take pride it.
“They reminisce about when it opened up or when we mined it or first constructed it, but they really enjoy putting it back essentially the way it was or as close to it as we can and we take a lot of pride in that,” Thompson said.
Roderick said during 2019 Bald Mountain produced 180,000 ounces, which is within range of what it has typically produced for some time.
The proposed Juniper Project expansion would enable Kinross to potentially keep employment steady at the open-pit mine for the next two decades.
It is anticipated that the public notice for the proposed expansion will occur in mid-2021, resulting in a BLM environmental impact study, public comment and then a record of decision during the latter-half of 2022.
