Bald Mountain eyes expansion

“Before we develop these projects, we kind of turn the mining engineers loose and develop the most economic or efficient mining facilities that we can, but after that we do try to balance out the project in consideration of environmental resources,” Roderick said. “Again, we know there are impacts of mining but we try to limit those where possible.”

After further consideration and evaluation, it was decided to relocate the waste-rock facility slightly to the east, where it could be tucked behind a ridgeline and hidden from view.

While safety is the number-one priority at Bald Mountain, wildlife conservation and reclamation projects are an important factor at the site.

“We know mining does have an impact on the environment, there is no getting around that, but we try to do our best to limit that and contribute in other areas to offset that,” Roderick said. “A lot of our employees, they are outdoorsmen, they are hunters, they are fishermen and they want to see us take care of the environment and the property as well.”