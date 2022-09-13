Bald Mountain receives Excellence in Mine Reclamation Award

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Excellence in Mine Reclamation Award for 2022 was announced during a presentation ceremony Sept. 10 at the Nevada Mining Association’s Safety Awards Luncheon in South Lake Tahoe.

Kinross Gold Corp. - KG Mining received an award for Leadership in Concurrent Mine Reclamation for their work at the Bald Mountain Mine in White Pine County.

Reclamation by KG Mining involved a partial backfill of the RBM pit with 17 million tons of non-ore material covered with an alluvial layer and growth media, followed by approximately 49 acres of seeding. In addition, the RBM rock disposal area was recontoured to no greater than 2.5:1 slope, and 98 acres were seeded.

This concurrent mine reclamation reduced disturbance within the migration corridor for the Area 10 mule deer herd. This herd is considered one of the largest in Nevada. The corridor is a transitional habitat between winter and summer ranges.

In addition to the already completed reclamation activities, any new disturbance within designated mule deer migration corridors is reclaimed as soon as the activity in the area is complete.

The goal of the annual Nevada reclamation awards is to encourage operators and explorers to submit reclamation projects which raise industry standards, increase public awareness of the positive aspects of mining, and encourage innovation in reclamation techniques.

“The concurrent reclamation represented by this year’s award winner demonstrates a large commitment to improvement of wildlife habitat at an active mine,” said Mike Visher, administrator for the Nevada Division of Minerals. “In showcasing this work we hope to draw attention to the continued efforts by Nevada’s mining industry to lead the nation in successful reclamation, community partnerships, and environmental protection practices.”

The evaluation committee also recognized Coeur Mining for the revegetation test plot program at the Sterling Mine near Beatty. This project was not eligible for an award at this time, but the committee recognized the project for its innovative revegetation strategy, citing Coeur’s approach, investment, and effort in such a challenging environment.

Coeur sought to develop a robust reclamation program that could be used for future revegetation success by investing in a site-wide reclamation study. Reclamation specialists identified the Wood Canyon Formation, an overburden material, as having suitable agronomic properties that would enhance soil water holding capacity.

Coeur constructed two one-acre test plots with soils derived from the Wood Canyon Formation and seeded the plots with a site-specific mix of local, native seeds. The test plots were seeded in February 2021 and will undergo continued evaluation in the years to come. The results will be used by agencies to inform site-specific reclamation targets for this current reclamation program and other nearby reclamation projects.

This is the 31st year of the Nevada Excellence in Mine Reclamation Awards. The awards committee consists of representatives from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, the Nevada Department of Wildlife, the Bureau of Land Management, the United States Forest Service, and the Nevada Division of Minerals.

To grant an award, the committee must unanimously vote that a submission exhibits excellent mitigation of the environmental impacts of mineral industry activity, demonstrates work efforts which go above and beyond what is mandated, and represents an exemplary narrative to be shared with others in the industry, as well as with the public.

For more information about submitting or nominating an entity for the award, visit the Nevada Division of Minerals website at minerals.nv.gov.