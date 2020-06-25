Barrick announces partial monetization of investment in Shandong Gold
0 comments

Barrick announces partial monetization of investment in Shandong Gold

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Barrick

FILE PHOTO

TORONTO – Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) announced that it has sold 79,268,800 shares of Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. at a price of HK $20.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $210 million.

Barrick purchased the shares during the fourth quarter of 2018 at a cost basis of HK $10.50 per share.

Barrick continues to hold 10,250,000 shares of Shandong Gold, representing a 2.05% interest in Shandong Gold’s Hong-Kong listed (H-class) shares, re-affirming its commitment to the strong existing long-term strategic partnership between the two companies.

The shares were sold by an accelerated book building process and were placed primarily with new and existing institutional shareholders of Shandong Gold.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc acted as Barrick’s Sole Placing Agent for the process.

A Disclosure of Interests form will be filed by Barrick in accordance with Hong Kong securities laws. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mining Quarterly: A look at Gold Quarry

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News