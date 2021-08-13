 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barrick backs emissions challenge
0 comments
alert

Barrick backs emissions challenge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Barrick Gold Corp. logo

TORONTO –– Barrick Gold Corp. announced the company has become a patron of the Charge on Innovation Challenge, an industry-wide effort to cut emissions from surface mining.

The challenge takes the form of a global competition and seeks to leverage the experience and ideas of a variety of industries to develop new concepts and solutions for large-scale haul truck electrification.

Electrification is seen as the key to decarbonize mining and the crux of the challenge is to develop a solution that will safely deliver electricity to large surface haul trucks without adding time to the haul cycle, according to Barrick.

“At Barrick, we have set ourselves an emissions reduction target of 30% by 2030 and our vision is to be carbon neutral by 2050,” said Barrick’s president and chief executive officer, Mark Bristow. “While we have already made clear strides in meeting these targets, we are constantly looking at new and innovative ways to further enhance our environmental credentials.”

So far more than 350 companies from across 19 industries have registered their interest as vendors with 80 companies submitting formal expressions of interest, Barrick said in the Aug. 13 announcement.

With the help of the Australian mining equipment industry body Austmine, the patrons will evaluate proposals over the next month with a view to creating a short-list of vendors to submit formal proposals.

Once a suitable solution is selected, site trials are expected to start within the next few years.

Bristow said the company was proud to lend its support to, and play a part in, this initiative which promises to accelerate the industry’s decarbonization.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Major mines prepare for new mask mandate
Mining

Major mines prepare for new mask mandate

The mines in northeastern Nevada are centered mostly in Eureka, Elko and White Pine counties, although much of the workforce dwells in Elko County, which has been flagged as an area with high COVID-19 transmission.

Hycroft’s gold, silver production up
Mining

Hycroft’s gold, silver production up

The company also reported that mining activity in the first half of this year was negatively impacted by manpower shortages due to recruiting shortfalls and COVID-19 absences

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News