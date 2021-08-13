Barrick backs emissions challenge

TORONTO –– Barrick Gold Corp. announced the company has become a patron of the Charge on Innovation Challenge, an industry-wide effort to cut emissions from surface mining.

The challenge takes the form of a global competition and seeks to leverage the experience and ideas of a variety of industries to develop new concepts and solutions for large-scale haul truck electrification.

Electrification is seen as the key to decarbonize mining and the crux of the challenge is to develop a solution that will safely deliver electricity to large surface haul trucks without adding time to the haul cycle, according to Barrick.

“At Barrick, we have set ourselves an emissions reduction target of 30% by 2030 and our vision is to be carbon neutral by 2050,” said Barrick’s president and chief executive officer, Mark Bristow. “While we have already made clear strides in meeting these targets, we are constantly looking at new and innovative ways to further enhance our environmental credentials.”

So far more than 350 companies from across 19 industries have registered their interest as vendors with 80 companies submitting formal expressions of interest, Barrick said in the Aug. 13 announcement.