Barrick board meets in Elko, gets update on NGM joint venture

ELKO – Barrick Gold Corp.’s board of directors met in Elko this summer, three years after the company launched its massive joint venture with Newmont to create the largest gold mining complex in the world.

“Since we announced this venture we’ve produced 10.1 million ounces here in Nevada,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow told the board during an Aug. 2 dinner at Dalling Hall. “And we’ve spent just in salaries, in this region, a billion dollars a year,” he added.

“We employ 7,000 people and we are very proud of the fact that there are more Nevadans working in Nevada Gold Mines today than there were” in the two businesses previously. The joint venture also indirectly employs another 4,500 people through its business partners.

Bristow told board members that NGM stands out from other mines not only for its size but because a wealth of projects and prospects secure its future as a high-quality, long-life operation for decades to come.

He thanked NGM Executive Managing Director Greg Walker for his accomplishments over the past three years, and welcomed incoming director Peter Richardson. Walker is retiring at the end of the year and Richardson joined the company in early August.

Richardson told the Elko Daily and Mining the West magazine that he moved to Elko on July 31 and his wife Christina arrived the following week from Toronto. They are both originally from Sweden.

Walker will work with Richardson until December, after which he plans to move back to Australia and spend time “cruising around the Pacific, doing some fishing, playing golf and enjoying life, particularly with my two young children 14 and 16. They both went to school here in Elko and they really enjoyed being out there. It’s a great community, a great place to be.”

Walker said the mining industry is still feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Supply chain is a challenge. We’re still catching up from the last two or three years of tough times.” Like other companies, NGM also faces challenges “getting the right people” to keep growing the business. “We’ve now got a life-of-mine out to 2054.”

“Inflation’s hurting all of us,” Walker added. “We’ve had significant increases in our costs due to energy increases, but I’m sure we’ll navigate through them and come out the other side successfully.”

“We have great fundamentals – great assets, great people,” Richardson said.

Nevada Gold Mines is 61.5% owned and operated by Barrick, and 38.5% owned by Newmont Corp.

According to the World Gold Council, Nevada Gold Mines produced 3.3 million ounces of gold in 2021, or a 2.9% share of global production. That is more than the Muruntau mine in Uzbekistan, which came in second at 2.6%, and the Grasberg mine in Indonesia at 1.2%.

NGM is replacing depleted gold ore reserves by exploring in previously mined areas and searching for new deposits.

The company’s “future flagship development” will be the Goldrush project adjacent to Cortez. Pending an environmental review by the Bureau of Land Management and other agencies, the underground deposit has an expected life of more than 20 years and should employ 500 people during construction and 570 during operation.

“We’re definitely not at our destination yet, but we’ve made a lot of progress,” Bristow told board members. One area he mentioned that continues to need improvement is safety. “Nevada’s got a long way to go to catch up to the rest of our regions around the world on safety.”

NGM has been developing a talent development program called “training mines” for underground and surface mining as well as process operations, with the aim of providing the company with well-rounded, safety-focused employees and maintaining quality control through structured, comprehensive, competency-based training. Leadership development programs also have been rolled out with a focus on safety.

Bristow said mines in Nevada are paying more now in taxes, in the form of an “education royalty” passed in 2021 by the Nevada Legislature. “And their job is to make sure that all Nevadans benefit from what we do,” Bristow said. The new excise tax came after NGM offered to pre-pay the state’s net proceeds from minerals tax during a budget shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on Nevada’s tourism industry.

“We also of course pay our federal tax, and after the announcement this last week we might have to pay a little bit more,” he said, referring to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The proposal includes a new 15% minimum tax on corporations that earn more than $1 billion in annual profits, according to The Associated Press.

NGM continues to invest in current and future employees through education partnerships and training programs. The company supports the College of Southern Nevada and the Clark County School District where high school students can obtain certificates in industrial maintenance or diesel technology. NGM also has renewed its partnership with Discovery Education for the Nevada Department of Education’s outreach program, and is working with the University of Nevada and Great Basin College in Elko to develop mining-centered programs.

“We have also established daycare facilities in Elko County to enable more women to join our workforce,” said Bristow, noting that women now comprise 16% of Barrick’s staff in North America.

Bristow described the company’s many community service operations, the largest of which are the employee-led Heritage Fund and Endowment Fund, modeled after Newmont’s original Legacy Fund. NGM matches all employee contributions to the Heritage Fund, and the money gets distributed to hundreds of nonprofit organizations.

The company also started an I-80 fund in response to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses. Bristow said the program has saved 180 jobs, but it has also created 102 new jobs after morphing into a program designed to support entrepreneurs and start-ups.

NGM has also responded to Elko’s infrastructure needs with a $30 million broadband project, and supported the Boys and Girls Clubs. ￼￼