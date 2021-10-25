Barrick CEO: Nevada Gold Mines is investing in education

Barrick CEO Mark Bristow was back in Elko this week to visit some of the Nevada Gold Mines sites and to talk about the gold mining joint venture’s progress, challenges, and also some of the community partnerships they are working on.

NGM Executive Managing Director Greg Walker said a key community focus for NGM is to invest in Nevada’s youth through educational initiatives and career development.

“We did some special things this last year,” Bristow said. “Not only did Nevada Gold Mines contribute some $290 million in taxes to the state treasury, but also we invested in what I would call amazing initiatives on education.”

At a meeting Monday morning, Federico Zaragoza, president of the College of Southern Nevada, said the college is working with Nevada Gold Mines and the Clark County School District on a pilot program to offer high school students the opportunity to earn a certificate in diesel technology or industrial maintenance. NGM has invested $110,000 in the initiative.

Zaragoza said the education model in the U.S. is lagging behind other countries in developing people skilled in some of the much-needed technical trades.

“The beauty of this is that as we speak, the pilot has already begun,” Zaragoza said. “We’ve already begun to introduce a model with Nevada Gold Mines that we believe is going to stimulate adoption of this type of model statewide.”

Great Basin College President Joyce Helens talked about some of the collaborative programs being worked on by NGM and GBC. NGM is providing $5,000 scholarships to students in the college’s Maintenance Training Cooperative program, which gives young people the opportunity of a career in diesel, welding, electrical systems, instrumentation, or industrial millwright. NGM is supporting the college’s Commercial Driver License program, a six-week course to qualify for a Class “A” driving license. Also, NGM has allocated $300,000 to assist the college with GBC’s new Welding Lab expansion.

Bristow said NGM has talked with the Nevada governor and legislature and has agreed to provide additional tax revenue for Nevada’s education system.

“We’re really pleased about the outcome of those negotiations,” Bristow said. “It’s one of the few approved legislations out of Carson City that was so broadly supported. It just shows you how much education is needed in this state.”

Walker said some of the additional programs NGM has supported to promote education and career development include bringing reliable high-speed internet services to Elko, Spring Creek and Lamoille, providing Chromebooks for long-distance learning, investing in teacher training and leadership initiatives, and promoting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and its inclusion of women and communities of color.

Bristow said NGM is putting about $30 million into Nevada’s broadband project.

“It’s a significant investment,” he said. “We’re very excited about that project.”

In addition to the focus on the importance of education, Bristow’s update on Nevada Gold Mines covered many other topics.

Covid and vaccines

Bristow talked about his concerns about the effects of the Covid pandemic, but indicated that NGM won’t be pursuing a vaccine mandate.

“I think a lot of it is education and mature conversation rather than banging the table and demanding obedience,” Bristow said Monday.

He said Barrick Gold has operations in some very poor parts of the world -- including places where the vaccine is still not readily available -- and some of these areas now have higher vaccination rates than northern Nevada.

“We are so privileged to have access to unlimited amounts of vaccine,” Bristow said. “The vaccines that we administer here are FDA approved; there’s no better institution in the world to opine on the safety of the vaccine.”

He asked area mayors and community leaders to help encourage people to get the vaccine.

“This pandemic can be managed,” Bristow said. “We’ve demonstrated that within Nevada Gold Mines and also across the northern part of Nevada, where we led the nation in our response when it arrived, adhering to protocols and making sure that we were responsible not only to our work colleagues but our own families. For us now the challenge is how do we deal with this and how do we get rid of these masks. Because we need to get back to normality.”

Bristow said it was a terrible tragedy that six people in the NGM workforce have passed away from Covid complications. They ranged in age from 23 to 68.

“Those are very clearly preventable if we take the vaccine,” Bristow said.

“If you are in doubt about the importance of vaccines, reach out to your medical doctor to get advice,” he added.

In response to Covid, Bristow said, NGM initiated a fund to support small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

“We put in a $5 million commitment,” Bristow said. “We challenged our partners and other business members of this community to contribute, and we have I think another $282,000.

“The key thing was, we were able to preserve about 142 jobs and create, during this process, an extra 63 jobs. We’ve been able to support some 33 small businesses.

“You can’t put a value on that.”

Bristow said that although this program was created to help during the Covid crisis, NGM is looking at continuing a program like this to help support the creation of new businesses.

Exploring for gold

He said NGM has some very significant projects in the permitting phase. He said they will be sharing more next week about some of NGM’s explorations.

“We have a horizon of more than 10 years ahead of us, and we’re working very hard to extend that,” Bristow said. “We’re all about investing in our future. We see huge opportunities to continue to make discoveries, whether extensions or brand new discoveries. I really believe when they are made, they will make a significant contribution to our local economy.”

One of the significant challenges this quarter, Bristow said, was a giant bearing that had been running for about 33 years began to leak. He said it took almost four months to repair, and during this time the production at the processing facility was reduced by about 40%. He said, however, that they have still gotten close to their guidance for the year, “which is an exceptional achievement for the Nevada team.”

