Barrick CEO sees tough economic times, higher gold prices ahead

ELKO – Gold prices have been declining in recent months despite financial market volatility but that is expected to change as economic conditions get more challenging in the months ahead, according to Barrick Gold Corp. CEO Mark Bristow.

Bristow spoke with the Elko Daily Free Press on Friday night during a break from a workshop in which he brought Barrick executives from technical fields to town in order to meet with recent graduates who have one year of experience working at Nevada Gold Mines. The goal was to inspire them and challenge them to expand the skills that will help them and Barrick continue to be successful in the future.

Bristow said gold and many other commodities are cyclic in nature “and right now we’re in a downward cycle only to go up again.”

Gold typically increases in price when the economy is in a downward trend. As a result, Elko and most of rural northern Nevada have experienced growth during times of recession.

“Our world is facing some very big challenges on a global economic level, and gold is a measure of that uncertainty,” Bristow said. “Right now it’s under pressure because of the increase in interest rates.”

He said to get on top of inflation it is necessary to raise interest rates a significant amount, “and that’s going to be a very challenging time for the whole world.”

“On top of that, as the U.S. dollar’s interest rate increases you put the rest of the world under stress because most of the world’s debt is measured in dollars. So we run the risk of getting into a spiral dive, a spiral dollar-led debt dive. And that’s when gold really comes to the fore because ultimately it’s a currency that no politician can print.”

His comments came on a day when the Dow shed 500 points, dropping 9.3% in September alone and now below its pre-pandemic high. Inflation has prompted the Fed to raise interest rates five times already this year, and the trend is expected to continue.

“Certainly the outlook for gold in the medium-term is very positive, and definitely the risk is on the upside,” Bristow said Friday. “And I would urge that anyone should have a little bit of gold in their portfolio to hedge against the dynamic economy that we’re all going to experience in the next one to three years.”

Bristow, of South Africa, became CEO of Barrick in January 2019 through a merger with his Randgold Resources. Within a few short months, Barrick’s effort to acquire Newmont Mining resulted in the joint venture called Nevada Gold Mines.

Bristow has visited Elko frequently since then. At Friday’s workshop he told NGM’s young professionals not to get “stressed” by the challenges ahead.

“Right now we’re going into a tough time in the world,” he said. “It’s going to be really tough – but it’s going to be an experience.”

“(Nevada) is arguably the most endowed gold province in the world,” he said. “We need young people like you …. We want you to choose us to be your partner in this voyage.”

---

