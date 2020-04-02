Barrick chairman sells 2.6 million shares

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TORONTO — Barrick Gold Corp. Executive Chairman John Thornton has sold 2,632,153 shares in the company during the permitted open period following the publication of its 2019 year-end results.

The announcement Wednesday said the transaction was “due to personal portfolio considerations.”

Value of the shares was estimated at nearly $50 million.

Barrick announced in October 2018 that Thornton had purchased $25.2 million worth of shares in the company. Barrick stock was worth around $11.00 a share at that time, and was trading at over $18.00 on Wednesday – an increase of about 60%.

The stock reached $20 at one point Thursday.

“Thornton sold Barrick shares that he purchased using his personal funds which were not subject to holding restrictions,” the company stated. “The sales have been reported in the applicable securities filing.

“Thornton confirmed that he would continue to retain and seek to build on what remains a meaningful equity stake in Barrick and that he looks forward to participating in the value created by the many exciting long-term growth opportunities being realized by Barrick’s strong management team.”

