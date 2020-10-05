Barrick completes Eskay Creek transaction

Toronto — In line with its strategy of focusing on Tier One assets, Barrick Gold Corp. has completed the recently announced transaction in which Skeena Resources Ltd. exercised its option to acquire the Eskay Creek project, according to a company statement Monday.

As previously announced, consideration for the transaction consists of the following: the issuance by Skeena of 22,500,000 units with each unit comprising one common share of Skeena and one half of a warrant, with each whole warrant entitling Barrick to purchase one additional common share of Skeena at an exercise price of C$2.70 each until the second anniversary of the closing date; the grant of a 1 percent NSR royalty on the entire Eskay Creek land package; and a contingent payment of C$15 million payable during a 24-month period after closing. Barrick waived its back-in right on the Eskay Creek project.