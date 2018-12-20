TORONTO — Barrick Gold Corp. declared a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $0.07 per share, payable on Jan. 14.
This will result in an annual dividend of $0.16 per share paid to the shareholders of Barrick in respect of the 2018 financial year.
The dividend, announced Dec. 17, goes to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 28.
Following the completion of Barrick’s merger with Randgold Resources Ltd, the company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, commencing with the dividend to be declared in April 2019 in respect of the first quarter of 2019.
