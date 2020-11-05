Barrick digging deeper into Carlin Trend

Barrick Gold Corp. on Thursday reported adjusted net earnings of $726 million, or 41 cents per share, for the third quarter, a big jump from the 2019 quarter, helped by higher gold prices. President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow expressed his enthusiasm for exploration prospects in Nevada.
The 41-cent earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents per share.
The adjusted net earnings compared with $264 million in the third quarter of last year, while net earnings totaled $882 million, or 50 cents per share, down from $2.28 billion in the 2019 quarter, when Barrick took large accounting gains.
The average realized gold price was $1,926 per ounce in the quarter, up from $1,476 in the 2019 quarter.
Barrick’s shares were at $29.30 Thursday afternoon, up $1.93.
Additionally, Barrick announced a 9-cent dividend for the third quarter, and Graham Shuttleworth, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said this dividend represents the third increase in the quarterly dividend in the past year.
Nevada exploration
Looking at Nevada, where Barrick is 61.5% owner and operator of Nevada Gold Mines, the joint venture with Newmont Corp., Bristow said in the earnings webinar that Nevada “has no shortages of opportunities, and the richly endowed Carlin Trend is our primary hunting ground.”
He said that on the Carlin Trend Leeville has multi-million-ounce potential and Goldrush, which is now connected to the Four Mile deposit, is “well on its way to being a 20 million-ounce asset that will keep the Cortez complex producing for decades to come.”
Construction of twin declines at Goldrush is ahead of schedule, and Barrick is completing a changeover from contractor development work to Cortez owner-operator workers for the underground work at Goldrush, Bristow said.
Meanwhile, Goldrush is on track to intersect gold ore in the first quarter of 2021, and Barrick is still expecting a record of decision from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for Goldrush in the fourth quarter of next year to develop a mine.
Goldrush is part of NGM, but the Fourmile deposit is still 100% Barrick owned.
Bristow said the Turquoise Ridge Complex that includes Twin Creeks has potential, including exploration between Turquoise Ridge and the Twin Creeks properties. Before the joint venture, Newmont operated Twin Creeks.
“It’s amazing to me just how under-explored” the land between the two mines has been, he said.
There also is exploration drilling at Twin Creeks between the Mega and Vista open pits and east of Vista, according to Barrick.
At Carlin, NGM is drilling north of Leeville, targeting the footwall of the Basin Bounding Fault that could be a feeder of mineralization at the Turf and Four Corners deposits. The Leeville area will be a top exploration focus in this fourth quarter, according to Barrick.
Support Local Journalism
Drilling is also building a geological framework between Goldstrike and Leeville, a possibility made possible by the joint venture.
Gold production
Companywide, gold production totaled slightly less than 1.16 million ounces, compared with a little more than 1.3 million ounces in the 2019 quarter. Total cash costs were $696 per ounce, compared with $710 last year, and all-in sustaining costs averaged $966 per ounce, compared with $986 per ounce in the third quarter of 2019.
“Our year-to-date gold production of 3.6 million ounces keeps Barrick on track to achieve our guidance of between 4.6 and 5.0 million ounces for the year,” Bristow said.
Production included 538,000 ounces for Barrick’s share of Nevada Gold Mines in the third quarter, up from 535,000 ounces, and Barrick reported total NGM production was 875,000 ounces in the quarter, up from 870,000 ounces in the 2019 quarter.
NGM’s production in the 2020 quarter was affected by autoclave maintenance at Carlin, reliability upgrades and lower recoveries due to ore blend, and at Turquoise Ridge it was affected by equipment availability and utilization, but Barrick stated strategies are in place to improve production at Turquoise Ridge.
The third shaft at the underground Turquoise Ridge operations is still on schedule and within budget to provide increased hoisting capacity, more ventilation and shorter haulage distances. The shaft is expected to be commissioned in late 2022.
At Cortez, a decrease in trucking of open pit stockpiles to Carlin affected production and costs, which also were impacted by higher royalty costs at Crossroads because of the higher gold prices.
Bristow also said the Phoenix Mine near Battle Mountain is on track to achieve the upper end of production guidance, and Long Canyon near Wells “had another good quarter.” The temporary hold on expansion permitting continues as NGM does additional studies.
COVID-19 pandemic
Bristow said that two quarters into the COVID-19 pandemic, results show Barrick has effectively dealt with the impact of the virus on its business, its people and the communities where the company operates, spending $25 million in host countries.
He pointed to the I-80 fund developed by Nevada Gold Mines for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions in communities where NGM is involved, and he said the idea has been replicated in Canada, the Dominican Republic and Africa.
Bristow also said Thursday that NGM has been inviting legislators to visit gold operations in Nevada in the aftermath of resolutions in a special legislative session to increase mining taxes. He said the resolutions were a surprise move after NGM offered to pay net proceeds in advance to help the state in its pandemic-related budget crisis.
He said he was optimistic there will be a solution that “works for everyone.”
Another Barrick focus is on developing its workforce locally throughout its regions and providing educational opportunities, including in Nevada, where NGM recently announced a $2.2 million investment in digital education for schools in partnership with Discovery Education and the Nevada Department of Education, according to Darian Rich, group human resources executive.
Barrick also reported adopting a new global closure standard and opportunities for economic opportunities during closures, such as at the Golden Sunlight Mine in Montana.
Catherine Raw, chief operating officer for North America, said the closure strategy has created new business opportunities for Barrick, “like the Golden Sunlight Mine tailings reprocessing project. This involves the conversion of waste material into sulfur feedstocks for Nevada Gold Mines’ roasters and autoclaves while using the leftover benign materials as pit backfill.”
She said the project “will reduce environmental liabilities and thus cut closure costs at Golden Sunlight while creating more value for Nevada Gold Mines and other stakeholders.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!