Barrick digging deeper into Carlin Trend

He said that on the Carlin Trend Leeville has multi-million-ounce potential and Goldrush, which is now connected to the Four Mile deposit, is “well on its way to being a 20 million-ounce asset that will keep the Cortez complex producing for decades to come.”

Construction of twin declines at Goldrush is ahead of schedule, and Barrick is completing a changeover from contractor development work to Cortez owner-operator workers for the underground work at Goldrush, Bristow said.

Meanwhile, Goldrush is on track to intersect gold ore in the first quarter of 2021, and Barrick is still expecting a record of decision from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for Goldrush in the fourth quarter of next year to develop a mine.

Goldrush is part of NGM, but the Fourmile deposit is still 100% Barrick owned.

Bristow said the Turquoise Ridge Complex that includes Twin Creeks has potential, including exploration between Turquoise Ridge and the Twin Creeks properties. Before the joint venture, Newmont operated Twin Creeks.

“It’s amazing to me just how under-explored” the land between the two mines has been, he said.

There also is exploration drilling at Twin Creeks between the Mega and Vista open pits and east of Vista, according to Barrick.