ELKO (AP) — Barrick Gold is dropping its takeover bid for Newmont Mining, as the gold companies instead form a joint venture to combine their Nevada mining operations.
Last month Barrick Gold Corp. offered to acquire Newmont Mining Corp. for about $18 billion in stock.
The joint venture will include the companies' assets and reserves in Nevada. It doesn't include Barrick's Fourmile project and Newmont's Fiberline and Mike deposits, pending the determination of their commercial feasibility.
The companies estimate they'll achieve $500 million in average pretax savings a year in the first five full years of the combination.
The venture, which is expected to be completed in the coming months, still needs regulatory approval.
Shares of Barrick Gold rose more than 2 percent in Monday premarket trading, while Newmont's stock was flat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
ELKO is SCREWED. massive layoffs are ahead. well, it was a good run while it lasted. i'm putting my trailer up for sale and getting out of dodge. see ya losers! last one out is a rotten egg
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.