Barrick earnings down, dividend up

Barrick Gold Corp. posted adjusted net earnings of $463 million, or 26 cents per share, for the first quarter of this year, down from the 2021 quarter, while President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow touted the company’s strong cash position, an increased dividend and exploration opportunities in Nevada.

The net cash balance was $743 million at the end of the quarter, and the dividend announced on May 4 was 20 cents per share, the first Barrick dividend to include a 10-cent-per-share performance component under a new dividend policy.

The adjusted net earnings compared with $507 million, or 29 cents per share, in the 2021 quarter, but the 26-cent earnings per share was higher than the market expected. Zacks Investment Research predicted earnings of 23 cents per share.

Barrick shares closed at $23.19, up 78 cents, on May 4.

Toronto-based Barrick’s net earnings totaled $438 million, or 25 cents per share, down from $538 million, or 30 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Nevada Gold Mines exploration drilling at the Turquoise Ridge Mine in Humboldt County is showing “huge potential,” including between Turquoise Ridge and the Twin Creeks site that were separated when Newmont Corp. operated Twin Creeks, Bristow said.

He said in the earnings webinar on May 4 that there is an exploration target at the fence line, and he reported that the third shaft at the underground Turquoise Ridge is on track for completion this year.

Turquoise Ridge also completed replacement of its conventional truck fleet with electric trucks in the first quarter, Barrick reported.

Barrick and Newmont are joint venture partners in Nevada Gold Mines, with Barrick holding 61.5% and Newmont, 38.5%, and Barrick as operator.

Bristow also said that the North Leeville exploration area north of Carlin continues to grow and remains one of NGM’s highest potential projects, while Ren is another project showing promise.

Exploration declines to reach southern part of North Leeville underground are expected to be completed late in 2022, and underground drilling will start in the fourth quarter. The earnings presentation also stated a new exploration target to the west between Basin Bounding and Four Corners Fault is being tested at North Leeville.

Exploration at the Ren deposit on the Carlin Trend north of the Meikle underground mine also is showing promise, according to Bristow.

In the earnings report, he said that “in addition to its size and quality, Barrick’s asset base is distinguished by our continued success in replacing the reserves depleted by mining through brownfields exploration. At the same time, we continue to hunt for new Tier One assets across our expanding global footprint.

“The past quarter again produced promising results from all regions, with significant new potential identified in Nevada, Argentina and Africa’s Loulo District,” Bristow said.

Labor update

Regarding labor issues, Bristow said Barrick has been restructuring human resources policy, and the effort in Nevada is to redefine leadership and invest in new skills for “more modern mining,” and he said personnel changes are coming this year.

One of those changes will be the departure of Greg Walker at the end of the year as executive managing director of Nevada Gold Mines, according to the Barrick earnings report.

Bristow also said that NGM has extended a contract with the union in Nevada for another year. Operating Engineers Local 3 had represented Newmont employs, and Bristow said NGM inherited the union with the joint venture.

On cost management companywide as the world is struggling with a war in Ukraine, rising fuel prices, rising commodity prices and supply chain issues, Barrick reported that the war and sanctions imposed on Russia have had a direct impact on Barrick, and the company is working to manage costs.

Barrick’s group commercial and supply chain executive, Riaan Grobler said in the earnings report that the company is employing a proven multi-pronged strategy “built on a thorough understanding of our key cost drivers, commodities and services.”

He said Barrick has built a strong collaborative relationship with leading global supply chain partners, with a dedicated freight forwarding capacity that spans five continents, and the company is cultivating alternative suppliers as back-up.

Companywide, Barrick produced 990,000 ounces in the first quarter, down from 1.1 million in the first quarter of last year, but Bristow said Barrick is on track to meet its production targets for this year. Copper production was up, however, at 101 million pounds, compared with 93 million pounds in the first quarter of last year.

Bristow said first-quarter gold production was soft compared with the fourth quarter of last year when production totaled a little more than 1.2 million gold ounces, but Barrick is on track to meet its guidance for 2022 for between 4.2 million and 4.6 million gold ounces.

“Cost guidance may be at the higher end of the range due mainly to the increase in global energy prices, as well as the inflationary pressures across the global supply chain and the effect of a higher gold price on royalties,” he said.

Production was affected by depletion of stockpiled higher-grade Carlin and Cortez underground ore processed in the fourth quarter of 2021, Barrick reported. The stockpiles were the result of the Goldstrike mill failure in the second quarter of last year.

All-in sustainable costs for gold averaged $1,164 in the first quarter of this year, up from $1,018 in the 2021 quarter, and the company cited higher energy prices and global supply challenges because of the Ukraine war and because higher gold prices result in higher royalties.

Barrick’s realized gold price in the first quarter was $1,876 per ounce, compared with $1,777 per ounce in the first quarter of last year.

Bristow said that for “every $100 per ounce rise in the gold price, the attributable free cash flow generated by our operations over a five-year period increases by $1.5 billion.”

NGM production

In Nevada, NGM produced 747,000 ounces on a 100% basis, compared with 789,000 ounces in the 2021 quarter, down 5%, and all-in sustaining costs were at $1,118 per ounce, up 20% from $932 in the first quarter of last year.

On a 100% basis, Carlin operations produced 373,000 ounces, the same as a year ago, and Cortez produced 187,000 ounces, up from 163,000 ounces in the 2021 quarter, but Bristow said in the webinar that he hopes to see Cortez produce 1 million ounces starting next year.

Barrick stated in its supplemental report for the first quarter that it expects a record of decision from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management on the Goldrush underground project at Cortez in the fourth quarter of this year.

Turquoise Ridge produced 109,000 ounces on a 100% basis, down from 149,000 ounces in the 2021 quarter, and Barrick reported the production there was impacted by mill maintenance in the first quarter.

Phoenix Mine south of Battle Mountain produced 37,000 gold ounces on a 100% basis for the quarter, down from 41,000 ounces last year, and Long Canyon near Wells produced 41,000 ounces on a 100% basis, down 36% from 63,000 ounces in the 2021 quarter.

Looking at Barrick’s newest project, Bristow said in the agreement with Pakistan to restart the Reko-Diq copper project, Barrick will be the operator and own 50%, with 25% state owned and 25% owned by the province.

He said the Reko-Diq restart has been “waiting in the wins for more than a decade,” and could be in production in five or six years, and he said Barrick has searched in such places where other companies don’t go. “If you are looking for elephants, you have to go to elephant country.”

