Barrick earnings drop in 3rd quarter

Barrick Gold Corp. announced lower adjusted net earnings of $224 million, or 13 cents per share, for the third quarter, but the company’s president and chief executive officer, Mark Bristow, predicted a stronger fourth quarter, driven by access to higher ore grades from Nevada Gold Mines.

The adjusted net earnings compared were roughly half of the $419 million, or 24 cents per share, in the third quarter of last year as Barrick faced rising cost pressures from inflation, higher fuel costs and lower gold prices. However, the 13 cents per share was above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents per share.

Barrick shares were down $1.22 to close at $13.12 on Nov. 3, and the New York spot gold priceth was at $1,630.60 just before the market closed on Nov. 3, compared with the average realized price for the third quarter of $1,722 an ounce, and $1,771 per ounce in the third quarter of 2021. The second quarter average realized price was higher at $1,861 per ounce of gold.

Net earnings totaled $241 million, or 14 cents per share, compared with $347 million, or 20 cents per share, in the 2021 quarter.

“We had a softer quarter in Q3, mainly due to sequencing at Carlin and Cortez,” Bristow said in the Nov. 3 earnings call from London.

Access to high-grade ore expected late in the third quarter will now come in the current quarter, Barrick stated in its presentation, also reporting that Carlin production was affected by a temporary fall of ground at Goldstrike underground operations, while higher open pit grades at Goldstrike are expected in the fourth quarter at the 5th NW layback.

At Cortez, NGM was transitioning from open pit mining at Pipeline to a new phase at Crossroads in the third quarter, and Crossroads Phase 5 is in line to provide high grade oxide ore in the fourth quarter.

Bristow said that third-quarter production at Turquoise Ridge was because of lower underground grades, and he said there were maintenance and improvements at the Sage Mill at the Turquoise Ridge complex that should improve production.

The Toronto-based company also stated in its earnings report that commissioning began on the third shaft at Turquoise Ridge late in the third quarter, providing a hoisting capacity of 5,500 metric tons per day and the focus this quarter will be on continued construction of the change-house and working through commissioning up to full design.

Bristow said Barrick remains on track to achieve the lower end of its 2022 production guidance despite some short-term operational challenges and rising input costs. The outlook is for 4.2 million to 4.6 million gold ounces this year and 420 million to 470 million pounds of copper.

All-in sustaining costs were up at $1,269 per ounce of gold in the third, compared with $1,034 per ounce in the 2021 quarter, and price guidance will be higher than earlier guidance of $1,040 to $1,120 per ounce, according to Barrick. Those earlier estimates were based on a gold price of $1,700 an ounce and lower oil prices that have since been impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Bristow said troubles in the global economy include a “grip” on the mining industry, but Barrick is in a position to weather inflation with a global purchasing platform and “a lot of flexibility,” as well as the improving supply chains after a standstill during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oil price pressures are geopolitical, however, he said.

Chief Financial Officer Graham Shuttleworth said in the call that “the biggest driver is energy prices,” although gas and diesel prices have started to come down and “we will see a respite, but the pressure is on consumables and labor (costs).”

Production in the third quarter totaled 988,000 ounces companywide, down from 1.09 million ounces in the third quarter of last year, with Barrick’s 61.5% of Nevada Gold Mines production at 425,000 ounces of gold. Newmont Corp. owns the remaining 38.5% of NGM, which reported last week that its share of NGM production was 267,000 gold ounces.

Carlin operations produced 229,000 ounces for Barrick’s share and Cortez produced 98,000 ounces, while Turquoise Ridge produced 62,000 ounces, Phoenix, 30,000 ounces and Long Canyon, 6,000 ounces for Barrick’s share in the third quarter.

Bristow reported that the highlights of the quarter included completion of the public comment phase on the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s draft environmental impact statement for NGM’s Goldrush project and the continuing progress with the Pueblo Viejo expansion project in the Dominican Republic, designed to extend the mine life beyond 2040 at an annual production rate of 800,000 ounces of gold a year on a 100% basis.

The BLM is currently drafting responses to comments on Goldrush and working on modifications to the plan of operations that will be included in the final EIS, and Barrick stated it continues to expect a record of decision on Goldrush in the first half of 2023.

Employment for Goldrush continues to ramp up, with roughly 230 people, or 75% of the planned workforce, hired by the end of September, according to Barrick, which wrote that recruitment of experienced miners and mechanics remains a key focus.

The company stated in its financial statements that mine development and tests of the stoping mining method continue in the Redhill zone of Goldrush, where no dewatering is required, and on exploration drifts above the Goldrush orebody for future underground drilling platforms.

Bristow additionally said in the earnings call that exploration is promising for NGM, citing as an example the North Leeville target north of Carlin that continues to expand with new drilling results. He said there have been “some of the best intercepts in the history of the Carlin complex,” with “multi-million-ounce potential.”

NGM has produced 10 million ounces of gold since the joint venture was formed three years ago and added 14.7 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves, both on a 100% basis, and innovations and new ore discoveries support 10-year mining plans.

“As far as the first phase of NGM’s development is concerned, I think we can safely say: Mission accomplished,” Bristow said. “The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.”

Also in the quarter, definitive agreements on the Reko Diq copper-gold project in Pakistan were finalized and steps continue toward potential production in 2027-2028, Barrick reported.

Bristow said Barrick’s “core strategy is one of long-term value creation and our focus remains firmly on this goal. We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet and to develop our wealth of organic growth projects.”

He said the company also keeps a sharp eye out for merger and acquisition opportunities “but those that could pass our strict investment filters are few and far between.”

Barrick stated that operating cash flow in the quarter was $758 million, supplemented by the sale of non-core royalty assets, and the board declared a 15-cent dividend for the quarter, based on a 10-cent base dividend and 5-cent performance dividend.

The company also reported that $322 million in shares, or roughly 1% of shares, have been repurchased to date in its $1 billion share buyback program, and Bristow said the buybacks come when Barrick feels share prices are below their real value.

“And, as you can imagine, after today, we’re going to be buying back more, significantly more,” referring to current share prices.