Barrick earnings rise on higher gold price

He said the Goldrush team at Cortez has now been integrated into the Cortez operation, and Goldrush development is ahead of schedule. Goldrush, a gold discovery that is in underground development, will move from a contractor to Cortez crews in the fourth quarter.

Bristow said Goldrush is ahead of schedule, and the first ore is expected in the first half of next year. Permitting is expected later in 2021 for full-scale mining.

The Fourmile discovery that is still outside the NGM joint venture also continues to have “exciting potential,” Bristow said.

Exploration on the Carlin Trend continues to hold promise, he said, and the North Leeville results included an intercept of the highest grade ever at more than 1 ounce per ton of gold. There also have been thick intercepts at Deep Post, according to the earnings report.

NGM gold production at Carlin, however, was impacted in the quarter by roaster maintenance at Goldstrike, while an increase in higher grade Cortez ore processed at the Carlin roasters displaced lower grade Carlin ore in the feed mix. This roaster usage is an example of a synergy captured with the joint venture, Barrick’s earnings presentation says.

Bristow said NGM is adjusting to routing ore through Carlin’s processing facilities.