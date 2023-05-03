Barrick Gold Corp. posted adjusted net earnings of $247 million, or 14 cents per share, in the first quarter of this year, down from $463 million, or 26 cents per share, in the first quarter of last year, but the company is expecting Nevada Gold Mines to help boost earnings and production in the second half of the year.

“In Q3 and Q4, Carlin and Cortez will be in a really good place,” Barrick’s president and chief executive officer, Mark Bristow, said in an earnings webinar, also stating that NGM now has a “much better, flatter structure with general managers running the mines.”

Nevada Gold Mines is a joint venture with Newmont Corp., and Barrick holds 61.5% and is the operator. Newmont holds 38.5%.

Bristow also said in a webinar that NGM expects the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s record of decision for the Goldrush underground project at Cortez in the second half of this year, but NGM can manage with permit delays because Goldrush is “embedded in Cortez,” with flexibility in the operation to handle permit delays.

The completion of major processing plant maintenance and the conversion of the Goldstrike autoclave to a carbon-in-leach process and a much-improved performance from Turquoise Ridge will help keep Barrick on track to meet its production guidelines for the year, the Toronto-based company stated in its May 3 earnings announcement.

“Turquoise Ridge had its first full quarter since the recently commissioned third shaft,” Bristow said.

Barrick also said the continued ramp-up at Pueblo Viejo’s expanded plant in the Dominican Republic will help the company hit the 2023 goal of between 4.2 million and 4.6 million ounces of gold production this year and production of 470 million pounds of copper.

“In the Dominican Republic, construction of Pueblo Viejo’s expanded process plant was 93% complete at the end of Q1 and we’re ramping up to full capacity by July. Currently our biggest growth project, it has been designed to extend the mine’s Tier One life to beyond 2040 at an expected average annual production rate of 800,000 ounces of gold,” Bristow said in the report.

Net earnings without adjustments totaled $120 million, or 7 cents per share, for the quarter ending March 31, compared with $438 million in the first quarter of last year, but Graham Shuttleworth, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, said in the webinar that comparing the first quarter of this year and the first quarter of 2020 is “not a good comparison.”

He said that since early 2022 there has been the war in Ukraine and inflation, and he said Barrick had expected the first quarter of this year to be the weakest quarter of this year.

Rising gold prices should provide a boost to the company, too. Barrick reported the average realized gold price was $1,902 per ounce in the first quarter, compared with $1,876 per ounce in the 2022 quarter. The New York spot price on May 3 was $2,053.20 per ounce.

Barrick’s shares were up on May 3, as well, at $19.98, up 19 cents, and the adjusted net earnings of 14 cents per share beat the market consensus of 11 cents per share.

Barrick’s board declared a 10-cent dividend for the first quarter, the company also reported.

Gold production in the first quarter totaled 952,000 ounces, and the all-in sustaining costs companywide were $1,370 per ounce, while Nevada Gold Mines produced 416,000 gold ounces for Barrick’s 61.5% share and 676,000 ounces of gold on a 100% basis. That compared with 459,000 ounces in the first quarter of last year for Barrick and 747,000 ounces, including Newmont’s share.

Copper production totaled 88 million pounds, compared with 101 million pounds in the first quarter of last year.

Barrick reported that successful near-mine exploration at NGM operations is adding significant growth potential to its 15-year plan, and Bristow said in the webinar that Barrick plans to “build on the success of Fourmile” with the new Dorothy target. Fourmile is still 100% Barrick property.

He also said there has been “bold step-out drilling at Leeville,” which is a NGM underground mine north of Carlin.

Barrick reported the Goldrush, Robertson and Cortez Hills mining projects will all bolster the Cortez complex, with further growth to come from Barrick’s Fourmile and from Hanson below the Cortez Hills underground mine.

In the earnings report, Barrick stated that Carlin is also well-endowed with opportunities, notably around the Leeville mine with expansion from Fallon, Miramar, Horsham and Upper Rita K deposits, and from the Ren and Corona deposits in the northern Carlin Trend.

Turquoise Ridge is exploring the BBT corridor and Getchell, while at Phoenix, NGM is investigating the expansion of copper production at Copper Canyon.

New portals at Pete Bajo and Rita K as well as at Ren will boost productivity and mineralization development, and a new paste plant at Goldstrike underground will increase paste capacity.

Barrick also said NGM is investing $320 million in a fleet of 62 new trucks, to be delivered over the next three years, which is expected to de-risk and accelerate open pit mining.

The conversion from resin-in-leach to carbon-in-leach at the Goldstrike autoclave was completed during the first quarter, enabling the operation to process open pit material sooner from Carlin South.

Barrick said in the earnings report that the first phase of the Gold Quarry roaster expansion project was recently completed with the second and final phase scheduled for 2024. The overall project is expected to deliver around a 20% increase in throughput.

Bristow also talked in the webinar about efforts to attract young people to the mining industry, and those Barrick recruits will be trained through NGM’s training mine, colleges that provide mine skills and leadership skills.

“We made the strategic decision to not continue to chase the traditional labor pool,” and instead invest in recruitment of younger engineers, for instance, and Barrick participated in 50 job fairs in the first quarter, he said.

Bristow also reported that turnover at NGM mines has been reduced by 20%, and “all the arrows are pointing in the right direction.”

Looking at potential growth for Barrick companywide, he said in the webinar that the company is not reliant on mergers and acquisitions but rather creating value “through the drill bit. It’s all about sustainability and profitability.”