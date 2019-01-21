Try 1 month for 99¢
Barrick Gold Corp.’s full-year gold production was 4.53 million ounces for 2018 and full year gold sales of 4.54 million ounces, according to preliminary results announced Jan. 21.

The year-end total is in line with the company’s guidance of 4.5 million to 5 million ounces, Barrick stated in a news release.

Barrick is a mining company with operations in 15 countries, including the United States in Nevada. The company recently merged with African miner Randgold Resources Ltd.

Barrick Nevada’s integrated gold mining operation includes the Cortez and Goldstrike properties in Nevada. Turquoise Ridge is a 75 percent joint venture with Newmont Mining Corp.

Preliminary fourth-quarter gold production was 1.26 million ounces, with Barrick Nevada contributing 620,000 ounces of gold and Turquoise Ridge contributing 74,000 ounces of gold.

Copper production for 2018 totaled 383 million pounds, according to preliminary results, and that is in line with the company’s guidance of 345 million to 410 million pounds. Preliminary copper production for the fourth quarter totaled 109 million pounds.

The preliminary results do not include production and sales from Randgold, as the merger was effective Jan. 1.

