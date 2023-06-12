White rhinos are back at Garamba National Park in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo as a result of an initiative Barrick Gold Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow started nearly 13 years ago.

Sixteen white rhinos were reintroduced, arriving by aircraft from South Africa, Barrick reported on June 10.

The white rhinoceros was last seen in the park in 2006, according to Barrick Gold Corp., which was the lead donor in the translocation as part of its long-standing partnership with African Parks and Garamba National Park, the oldest wildlife park in Africa and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Barrick stated that to date it has provided more than $2.5 million for tracking collars, fuel for observation planes, rescue and rehabilitation programs and improvements to critical infrastructure, such as roads and bridges as part of the rhino project.

Bristow said Barrick’s continued support for Garamba is based on the company’s holistic approach to sustainability. The company operates the Kibali gold mine in the DRC. Barrick also is the operator of the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture with Newmont Corp. and operates mines in several other countries.

“Conserving biodiversity is fundamental to planetary survival, essential to tackling climate change and has an important role to play in the war on poverty. We strive not only to preserve and maintain biodiversity within our permits but to partner with NGOs and other organizations, such as African Parks and Garamba, to protect and restore critical biodiversity in some of the world’s most precious places,” Bristow said.

Garamba was one of the last strongholds of the northern white rhino now extinct in the wild, and the reintroduction of the near-threatened southern sub-species not only promotes the long-term conservation of the rhino in Africa by extending its range, but also creates another breeding node for the species in a safe environment, Barrick said in the announcement.

In addition, rhinos have historically played an important role in regulating the structure and functioning of the park’s ecosystem, creating and maintaining grazing lawns that support other fauna and flora and provide important ecosystem services.

The rhinos came from the &Beyond Phinda Private Game Preserve in Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa, and their translocation was achieved in collaboration with the Institut Congolais pour la Conservation de la Nature, the Congolese government and African Parks.

Bristow said Garamba is one of the largest employers in the region, with more than 500 full-time staff and hundreds more employees on contract, including law enforcement teams and community personnel, as well as supporting more than 9,000 community members in entrepreneurial enterprises and four hospitals.

Since African Parks assumed management of Garamba in 2005, there has been a significant decrease in poaching and most wildlife species found there are showing positive population increases, thanks largely to the development of alternative socio-economic initiatives in and around the park, Toronto-based Barrick also said.