TORONTO – Barrick Gold Corp. announced that attributable proven and probable gold reserves totaled 76 million ounces at the end of 2022, up 6.7 million from the prior year, and they include for the first time 1 million ounces from the Robertson project in Nevada.

The companywide reserves net of depletion from mining and calculated at $1,300 per ounce of gold, had an average grade of 1.67 grams per ton, or nearly 0.06 ounces per ton, compared with reserves reported for the end of 2021 at $1,200 per ounce at 1.71 grams per ton (0.06 opt) totaling 69 million ounces.

“While we continue to evaluate all new opportunities against our strategic filters, we have always believed that finding our ounces is better than buying them, and this year’s resource and reserve statement showcases the unmatched potential of our organic growth pipeline,” said Barrick’s president and chief executive officer, Mark Bristow.

For North America, reserves totaled 31 million ounces at the end of 2022 at 2.54 grams per ton (nearly 0.09 ounces per ton) for Nevada Gold Mines operations in Nevada and the Hemlo Mine in Ontario, according to the Feb. 9 announcement.

Barrick operates the Nevada mines as part of the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture, which is 61.5% owned by Barrick and 38.5% owned by Newmont Corp.

In Nevada the reserves included 10 million for Carlin for Barrick’s share, 9.6 million ounces for Cortez for Barrick’s share, 2 million at Phoenix for Barrick’s share, and 8 million ounces for Barrick’s share of Turquoise Ridge.

Reserves at Hemlo, 100% owned by Barrick, totaled 1.7 million ounces.

Barrick reported that the completion of prefeasibility studies for the Robertson open pit project at the Cortez Mine near Crescent Valley added the 1 million ounces of attributable proven and probable reserves at 0.46 grams per ton and represents a milestone as a key source of oxide mill feed in the Cortez mine plan.

Toronto-based Barrick also stated that a new pushback in the Hemlo open pit provided reserve growth. The pushback, expected to begin in 2027, adds 860,000 ounces of gold at 1.49 grams per ton to reserves.

Measured and indicated attributable gold resources for North America increased by 2.8 million ounces to 73 million ounces in 2022, according to Barrick.

Resource extension drilling underground at both Goldstrike and Leeville north of Carlin helped drive the growth in gold resources, as well as resource definition drilling at Robertson and at Goldrush, also at the Cortez site, the company said.

Companywide, successful exploration at both Lumwana in Zambia and Jabal Sayid in Saudi Arabia drove the growth of attributable proven and probable copper reserves by 640 million pounds, notwithstanding an increase in the annual reserve price assumption to $3 per pound, Barrick reported.

As a result of that growth, Barrick said it replaced 103% of annual global depletion at consistent quality, effectively maintaining attributable proven and probable copper mineral reserves of 12 billion pounds at 0.38% in 2022.

Total attributable gold mineral resources grew by nearly 10% relative to 2021, and total attributable copper mineral resources more than doubled, growing by 124% year over year, both net of annual depletion.

This growth was driven by the successful completion of a preliminary economic assessment supporting the Lumwana Super Pit expansion, and the incorporation of Reko Diq in Pakistan following the reconstitution of the project in December 2022, Barrick reported.

Attributable measured and indicated gold resources for 2022 companywide stand at 180 million ounces at 1.07 grams per ton, with a further 42 million ounces at 0.8 g/t of inferred resources.

Attributable measured and indicated copper resources for 2022 totaled 44 billion pounds at 0.39%, with a further 15 billion pounds at 0.4% of inferred resources.

Mineral resources are reported inclusive of reserves and are based on a gold price of $1,700 per ounce and a copper price of $3.75 per pound for 2022, according to the company. The company used $1,500 per ounce for gold resources in 2021.

Mineral Resource Management and Evaluation Executive Simon Bottoms stated that basing the company’s reserve calculations at a price of $1,300 per ounce for gold and $3 per pound for copper underpins Barrick’s focus on quality assets.

“The substantial growth in our mineral resources lays the long-term foundation to potentially grow our current attributable production profile of approximately 5.5 million gold equivalent ounces per year to approximately 6.5 million gold equivalent ounces per year by the end of this decade, which would include production from Reko Diq and the Lumwana Super Pit,” said Bottoms.

Barrick additionally reported that there was a 12 million-ounce growth in gold reserves in 2022 before depletion from mining operations.